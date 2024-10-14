Manningham Housing Association: Housing champion tops the charts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira, Manningham Housing Association’s high-flying Corporate Project Manager, has been named as one of Housing Today’s Top 30 Housing Champions.

Originally from Brazil, Carolina joined the BME organisation – which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley - as an Administrative Assistant in 2019, before rising through the ranks to her current position.

Her remarkable ability to use technology - particularly AI - to deliver better services and improved customer satisfaction at Manningham Housing Association, coupled with her willingness to share her experiences and successes with the wider housing sector, earned her the title of Inspirational Colleague of the Year at the Housing Heroes Awards 2024 in June.

Carolina’s continued commitment to her work has resulted in her latest accolade as part of leading online publication Housing Today’s Every Person Counts campaign, which aims to provide a space for housing professionals to engage in debates and share solutions about skills, employment, regulatory compliance, equality diversity and inclusivity, and workplace culture.

Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira, Corporate Project Manager at Manningham Housing Association

The Top 30 Housing Champions, chosen from housing providers across the country, recognise “the individuals who are passionate about creating thriving housing communities.”

Commenting on her inclusion, Carolina said: "I am so proud of what we do at Manningham Housing Association, knowing that it genuinely changes lives.

“For me, housing is not just about providing roofs over heads. It is about creating safe, thriving communities where people can grow and feel secure. That is what makes it so rewarding.

“Success also depends on teamwork and that is what Manningham Housing Association excels at.

“It is an honour to be included in the Top 30 Housing Champions, but it is an achievement I share with my colleagues.” Lee Bloomfield, Manningham Housing Association Chief Executive, said: “Carolina is a results driven professional with a proven track record in project management, communications and marketing.

“Qualified in digital UX and AI as well as marketing and communications, she is passionate about leveraging emerging technologies to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency.

“All of these attributes, together with her boundless energy and commitment to continuous learning, make her a standout housing professional.”

Rupert Pometsey, Manningham Housing Association Chair, said: “Carolina is a role model inside and outside the organisation and a first-class ambassador for Bradford district.

“We are thrilled at the national recognition she is receiving for her inspirational and innovative work.”