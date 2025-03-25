Maritime Capital join MEUM Group's Ultra High Net Worth experts

Max Hunter

Property wealth guardians Maritime Capital have announced a strategic collaboration with MEUM Group, a leading provider of bespoke concierge services to high-net-worth (HNW) clients. The move sees Maritime Capital become advisers to MEUM Group's HNW community, offering their extensive expertise in commercial property investment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayfair-based law firm MEUM have assembled a panel of experts to act as consultants for every aspect of HNW life, giving clients their own tailored set of trusted advisers for legal, financial and lifestyle services.

Maritime have joined forces with the next-generation platform to provide commercial property consultancy, alongside other world-class organisations specialising in art and luxury assets, education, philanthropy, global mobility, reputation management and sustainability.

Expanding horizons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new partnership highlights Maritime Capital's commitment to mentor, nurture and safeguard client wealth and helps broaden their reach to deliver comprehensive commercial property investment services.

Working with MEUM Group enables Maritime Capital to enhance the level of advice and support available to HNW and UHNW individuals in the UK, ensuring they receive unparalleled guidance in property asset management.

"We are excited to collaborate with MEUM Group, whose dedication to providing exceptional service to high-net-worth clients aligns seamlessly with our own values," said Toby Hunter, founder and director of Maritime Capital.

"This partnership allows us to extend our bespoke property investment expertise to a broader clientele, ensuring that HNW individuals receive the comprehensive support they need."

Delivering value

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maritime Capital's role will see them provide strategic advice on the acquisition, management and disposition of high-value properties to optimise investment returns.

Co-director Max Hunter added: "Our collaboration with MEUM Group represents a significant step in our mission to provide discreet, high-performance property investment services.

“We look forward to working closely with MEUM's team of trusted advisers to deliver exceptional value to their clients."

Shared philosophy

Having transacted more than £1.25 billion of UK property investments, Maritime Capital’s family-run team have built a reputation for nurturing long-term partnerships and consistently delivering strong returns for private clients and family offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The integration of Maritime Capital’s unrivalled understanding of the UK property market with MEUM’s innovative, client-centric approach, underlines a shared philosophy of delivering personalised, high-quality services rooted in trust, transparency and discretion.