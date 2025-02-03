MatchWornShirt announces historic five-year partnership with French Rugby Federation

MatchWornShirt

The five-year agreement will provide fans with exclusive auction opportunities to own signed, match-issued and match-worn French rugby shirts.

MatchWornShirt, the world’s premier platform for sports memorabilia, is proud to announce a landmark five-year partnership with the French Rugby Federation (FFR), marking MatchWornShirt’s first long-term partnership with a national rugby team.This collaboration, brokered by the FFR’s exclusive licensing agency, IMG Licensing, offers fans and collectors a unique opportunity to own one of the three matchday shirts prepared for Les Bleus’ players on gameday, bringing them closer than ever to the storied legacy of one of rugby’s most iconic teams. More than just a piece of memorabilia, these shirts preserve the passion, pride, and unforgettable moments shared by France’s rugby teams.Following a successful initial round of auctions during November’s Autumn Nations Series, MatchWornShirt will now be hosting auctions during the highly anticipated Six Nations tournament, featuring match-issued and signed shirts from the French Men’s XV squad. Shirts will be available for fans from around the world to place bids for every France fixture during the tournament.

You can get your hands on the first shirts from France's emphatic win vs Wales on the MatchWornShirt website, with the auction ending Saturday 8th February at 13:00 CET.

Auctions for the England vs France game begin at kick off on Saturday 8th February 17:45 CET and ends Saturday 15th February 13:00 CET.This summer, MatchWornShirt will expand its auction experience to include shirts from the Women’s XV, Men’s Sevens, and Women’s Sevens teams, giving fans access to memorabilia from across the FFR’s elite squads while also giving these matchday shirts a second life in the hands of passionate supporters. All net proceeds will go to Rugby au Cœur, a foundation launched by the FFR this year, dedicated to supporting rugby in local communities across France.

James Flude, Head of Business Development at MatchWornShirt said: “This is an enormous milestone for us, as the FFR become our first long-term partner in International Rugby. We have already seen first hand the incredible global demand for our domestic Rugby partners in France, and the response to the first FFR auctions at the end of last year was incredible. France are one of the great teams in world rugby and we’re delighted to be bringing their match-worn, issued and signed shirts to fans around the world for the next five years.”

Alexandre Anginot, Director of Marketing and Commercial Assets at the FFR, added: “This partnership with MatchWornShirt offers rugby fans the chance to own one of the three shirts prepared for each of our players on match day, keeping the connection to the French national teams alive. Beyond owning a piece of history, each purchase gives these shirts a second life while also supporting the grassroots of the sport and its clubs. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the ‘Rugby au Cœur’ endowment fund, which helps finance educational and community rugby projects across France.

MatchWornShirt has already established a solid foundation in French rugby through partnerships with ASM Clermont and LNR, alongside collaborations on key projects with clubs including RC Vannes, Bayonne, and Stade Français. This exclusive partnership with the FFR further strengthens MatchWornShirt’s ties within the rugby community, showcasing its dedication to French rugby at all levels and its supporters.

MatchWornShirt, founded in 2017, is the leading platform for match-worn and signed football shirts, partnering with over 300 global sports clubs. Alongside rugby, the platform offers collectibles from a wide range of sports including football, cricket, and cycling.