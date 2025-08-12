MattressNextDay profits have soared as it celebrates FIFTH year of sustained growth

MattressNextDay

UK mattress retailer’s robust financials underscore strategic growth & innovation focus

MattressNextDay, the UK-based online mattress and bed retailer, has reported £3.6 million in pre-tax profits for the year ending March 2025 - a rise of 20 per cent on the previous year.

The company also posted gross profits of £17 million at a healthy 46.5% margin, an exceptional performance which cements the company’s status as one of the most profitable and fastest-scaling businesses in the UK’s sleep retail sector.

It also marks the fifth consecutive year of record performance for the company, which achieved an annual turnover of £36.6 million, up 47% year-on-year and representing a staggering 447% increase since 2020.

CEO and founder Martin Seeley commented: “Profitability is a clear reflection of how well we’re serving our customers and adapting to a changing retail environment. After five straight years of growth, it’s especially rewarding to see that our core values and long-term strategy continue to deliver tangible, bottom-line results.”

Balancing Aggressive Growth with Sustainable Profit

Founded in 2003 as a family-run business, MattressNextDay has evolved into a technology-focused, customer-centric operation. Today, it offers next-day delivery across the UK, a portfolio of over 200 mattress types and bed styles, and a direct-to-consumer model that has proven highly resilient.

CFO Stuart Rogers emphasised the company’s disciplined financial strategy and said: “What sets us apart is our ability to scale without compromising on profitability. That comes from deliberate investments in people, platforms, and processes that prioritise long-term value over short-term wins.

“While others focus on discounting and short-term volume, we’re focused on durability, both in terms of product quality and commercial sustainability. That’s what’s delivering profit year after year.”

Technology-Led Efficiency Gains

A cornerstone of the company's recent success is its ongoing investment in technology, particularly artificial intelligence. Spearheading this effort is CTO Jamie Latham, who has led the company’s digital transformation since inception.

“Our AI chatbot ‘Kip’ now handles more than 3,000 customer interactions monthly and saves upwards of 400 staff hours each month,” he explained. “It’s not just about cutting costs—it’s about reallocating human support to more complex customer needs while still offering 24/7 responsiveness.”

Building Authority Through Industry Collaboration

In June 2025, MattressNextDay further strengthened its market position by launching a Brand Ambassador programme. The initiative brings together ten handpicked sleep industry professionals from top-tier manufacturers, including TEMPUR®, Sleepeezee, Hypnos, Sealy, Silentnight, and Sleepsoul.

Notable ambassadors include Amy Curtis (Sleepeezee), Emma Sharp (TEMPUR®), Robert Evans (Sealy), Sarah Mitchell (Hypnos), David Harris (Silentnight), as well as Stuart Hibbert and Michael Prime from Sleepsoul.

Martin Seeley described the programme as a strategic differentiator:

“After two decades in this business, I know that buying a mattress is still an emotional, often confusing decision for customers. Our ambassadors offer genuine, trusted guidance that makes the experience easier and more informed, ultimately helping to drive both trust and conversion.”

“Every innovation, whether it’s AI automation or expert consultation, has a single aim: to enhance the customer journey while running a scalable, profitable operation. That’s what’s enabled us to grow through economic headwinds and stay ahead of the curve.”

Recognition and Reputation

The business’s performance has not gone unnoticed. MattressNextDay was recently named the National Bed Federation’s Online Bed Retailer of the Year for two consecutive years (2023/24 and 2024/25). Customer satisfaction remains a key differentiator, with over 28,000 verified five-star reviews on Trustpilot and a 100 Night Sleep Trial offered on every mattress.

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, the company is focused on consolidating its market leadership through continued innovation, operational agility, and a customer-first approach.

Mr Seeley concluded: “These are excellent results but as a business we have bold ambitions for the future and we are determined to build on this performance and do even better next year.”

For more information visit www.mattressnextday.co.uk