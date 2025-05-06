McCormick Argo Tractors GB appoints Hollies Engineering as new dealer in Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Argo Tractors GB has announced the appointment of Hollies Engineering as its newest authorised dealer for both Hampshire and its surrounding areas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting partnership marks a significant step in strengthening McCormick's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to farmers and agricultural professionals across Great Britain.

Based in Manor Farm Buildings at Church Lane, Exton (SO32 3NU), Hollies Engineering brings over 20 years of experience to the table, in addition to a strong reputation for quality agricultural machinery sales and aftercare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dedication to customer satisfaction, coupled with an in-depth understanding of the local farming community, makes Hollies an ideal partner for McCormick.

Based on Church Lane in Exton, Hollies Engineering has built a strong reputation for quality agricultural machinery sales and aftercare for over 20 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hollies Engineering to the McCormick dealer network," said Richard Haines, Commercial Director with Argo Tractors GB.

"Their commitment to providing excellent customer service aligns perfectly with McCormick's values. We are confident that their expertise and local knowledge will ensure that our Hampshire-based customers receive the highest level of support."

Richard Sessions, the Managing Director of Hollies Engineering, added: "Everyone at Hollies Engineering is incredibly pleased to be partnering with McCormick Tractors. We recognise the quality and innovation that McCormick brings to the agricultural market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re equally excited to offer their comprehensive range of loaders and tractors from the 2X compact, the X4F vineyard, the award-winning X5/6 models as well as the new X7 Clever Cabs to our customers in Hampshire, whom we’re looking forward to building a strong and successful relationship with.”

This new partnership will provide farmers in Hampshire with enhanced access to McCormick's cutting-edge tractor technology, backed by Hollies Engineering's comprehensive service and parts support.