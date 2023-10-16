McDonald’s is offering 15 per cent off its entire menu but customer’s need to act quick before the deal is gone

McDonald’s fans will be able to bag their favourite treats at a discount as the fast food giant is slashing the price of its entire menu. The mouth-watering deal is only available for MyMcDonald’s Rewards Customers and you have to act fast.

With McDonald’s lunchtime menu available from 11am, customers have the opportunity to get 15% off any of their desired menu favourites. To qualify, those with the McDonald’s App need to spend a minimum of £8 before the end of today, Monday, October 16.

The deal includes lunch and dinner staples like Chicken McNuggets and the classic Big Mac, along with sweet treats such as the McFlurry and more. Customers who choose to opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards will be able to earn points while grabbing a bargain.

Every penny spent on a purchase equals one Rewards point, and once the milestone 1,500 points is met, customers can bag themselves a small Fries, Hash Brown, a regular Cold Soft Drink or a Side Salad - for free. If you’ve surpassed this, you could be in for a larger menu item.

2,500 points gives customers the option of a Double Cheeseburger, Vegetable Deluxe or Apple Pie, while 4,000 points means a 6 Chicken McNuggets box, a Big Mac or Filet-O-Fish is on the cards. If this isn’t enough, at 5,000 points customers can start choosing from the Mighty McMuffin, a McSpicy, a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a McCrispy.

