Supercar supremo McLaren Group completes capital reorganisation as Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund takes full ownership
Under the reorganisation, long-term investor Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, takes full ownership of the share capital of the group, following the conversion of all preference shares into ordinary shares.
McLaren said it continued to experience extremely strong customer demand for its range of supercars and hypercars. Following the launch of the GTS in December, it unveiled the Artura Spider, McLaren's first series-production high-performance hybrid open-top supercar.
Paul Walsh, McLaren Group executive chairman, said: "We are delighted at Mumtalakat's continued commitment to McLaren through this deal, which strengthens our ownership and governance structure.
"This will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business plan, including investment in new products and technologies, whilst continuing to explore potential technical partnerships with industry partners."
Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, chief executive of Mumtalakat, added: "Today's announcement crystallizes the next phase of the Company's trajectory of growing its leadership position in the luxury super car and motorsports industries. This reorganisation and new simplified structure positions McLaren for success and opens up strategic avenues, which include exploring new partnerships to enhance the company's growth over the coming years.
"The completion of this process is also a significant milestone that reflects our support for McLaren's continued innovation and long-term commitment to excellence."
