Media, sports and signage group unveils new director following significant investment

IN a move that signals exciting times ahead at one of Wales’s fastest-growing companies – Dragon Group has appointed Chris Strong as its new Operations Director.

Based in Cardiff and Radstock, near Bath, the award-winning business is the powerhouse behind several high-profile brands including Dragon Signs, Dragon Digital, Route Media, Colour Studios, Sportin Wales and Businessin Wales.

With a team of more than 80 staff and a client base stretching across the UK and beyond – Holland & Barrett, Worthington’s Leekes, FAW, Transport for Wales, Travis Perkins, Leicester Tigers, the RNLI and Apetito to name just a few - the Group is accelerating into its next phase of growth.

Chris, who joined Dragon Signs in 2022 as Head of Operations, brings more than 16 years of experience in signage, construction and operations leadership.

In his new role, the dad-of-three – who lives with partner Casey in Cardiff - will lead operational delivery across all business areas, with a focus on driving efficiency, supporting innovation, and embedding consistent processes across the organisation following a period of significant investment, including cutting-edge software and state-of-the-art print machinery.

“This is an amazing company which is growing all the time – it’s a pleasure to work alongside so many talented people and help take the business forward,” said Chris.

“Since I joined, we’ve seen huge advances – from moving into new headquarters to taking on more clients and expanding the team. I’m excited to now play a broader role in helping shape our future.”

With a background in the Royal Engineers, and previous roles managing national installation teams and running his own subcontracting business, Chris brings a hands-on, disciplined approach to the position.

He will also take on responsibility for health and safety and ISO requirements across the portfolio.

“Joining Dragon made a big difference not just professionally but personally,” he said.

“I was working away all the time and barely saw my family. Now I get to be more present with them and part of something incredible at work.”

Rhys Harrington, Managing Director of Dragon Group, added: “Chris has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, commercial vision and a deep understanding of our Group's mission.

“The promotion is a natural progression and reflects the value he brings to our team and our future. Chris has already introduced innovative systems and processes that have improved collaboration and productivity across the board.

“His journey is a testament to his dedication, work ethic, and deep understanding of our industry.”