Meet the Dorset farmer powering the UK’s green workforce

John Lockett, from Thorncombe, teaches agriculture at Kingston Maurward College.

This week marks the start of the Green Careers Week (3–8 November 2025). With the UK’s net zero sector growing nearly three times faster than the wider economy -and Dorset projected to support thousands of new low-carbon jobs by 2030 - the need for green skills training is urgent. As COP30 approaches, John’s story highlights how industry professionals are helping young people build meaningful green careers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lockett, from Thorncombe, teaches agriculture at Kingston Maurward College. A lifelong farmer, he worked his way from a student to farm manager for the Vice President of the National Farmers; Union (NFU). After health concerns made fulltime farming impossible, John moved into FE and hasn’t looked back. He blends morning lectures with practical afternoons on the farm. Supported by the college, John earned a Level 5 teaching diploma and is now pursuing a Level 7 in leadership and business management. For John, FE teaching is a brilliant way to stay rooted in the industry he loves while preparing the next generation for meaningful careers in agriculture.

After a long career in farming and business, he transitioned to teaching, bringing practical expertise to his students. John shares:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My journey into further education teaching began when health issues meant I could no longer work full-time in agriculture. Teaching offered a way to stay connected to the industry I love and to pass on my experience to the next generation. The transition was smooth, and my college supported me in gaining my teaching qualifications on the job.

I believe practical experience is so important in FE. I continue to work on farms alongside teaching, which keeps my skills up to date and ensures students learn what’s relevant in the field. Watching learners grow in their abilities is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

FE teaching – at its core – is about preparing learners for the world of work and sparking their passion for green careers. Agriculture was my first love, and nothing makes me prouder than inspiring future farmers through my teaching.

So, if you have real world skills and a passion to inspire the next generation, why not consider teaching in further education?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas but there is particular demand for workers from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after, and teaching and other academic qualifications are not always a pre-requisite for employment as FE teachers can start earning straight away and do funded training on-the-job. There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside other professional or personal responsibilities.