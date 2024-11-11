Memento Exclusives wins Big Business of the Year

By Ben Robb
Contributor
11th Nov 2024, 3:26pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Memento Exclusives, the world-renowned global sports licensing, retail and memorabilia specialist has been named the Big Business of the Year by All Things Business.

Born out of motorsport, the company has grown significantly in recent times and offers sports fans the ability to ‘Own The Moment’, with exclusive products direct from elite sporting events around the world.

Memento Exclusives aim to maximise revenue opportunities for rights owners, teams, athletes, sponsors and partners across multi-channel solutions, including white label e-tail, e-auction, e-gifting solutions and physical retail units. This includes the hugely successful F1 Authentics, MotoGP Authentics and UFC Collectibles platforms, which have gained a strong reputation amongst motor racing and MMA fans for providing officially licenced and never-seen-before products.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From signed photos and re-engineered collectibles to luxury Show Cars and Motion Simulators, Memento Exclusives aims to help fans from all walks of life find their perfect piece of sporting history.

NBEA 2024NBEA 2024
NBEA 2024

Now in its 7th year, the Business Excellence Awards by All Things Business celebrate the very best of the business community. A star-studded judging panel, headed by Nick Hewer of The Apprentice fame, awarded Big Business of the Year to Memento Exclusives after reviewing entries from diverse businesses across the region. The company was selected for its international success and impact on the local community, creating a number of jobs as the business has expanded from 15 employees to well over 100 in the past five years.

The victory was announced at a ceremony held at The County Ground Northampton, presented by comedian and Taskmaster presenter Alex Horne.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives, commented:  “I am delighted that Memento Exclusives has been recognised with this award. This is a significant milestone on our journey, as we continue striving to find new ways of bringing fans closer to the sports they love. Northamptonshire has a rich history in both sporting and business success, so we are very proud to be able to represent the region on a global scale. This award is testament to all the hard-working individuals who have helped us reach this stage and continue to help us grow and succeed.”

Related topics:The ApprenticeBusiness Excellence Awards
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice