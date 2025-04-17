Mercury Power expands to Southampton enhancing its UK and European operations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mercury Power, a leading provider of critical solutions to the data centre industry, is excited to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art offices at Ocean Village in Southampton. This strategic move is part of Mercury Power's ongoing efforts to support its growing team and strengthen its presence in the South of England.

With major operations already established in Surrey, Burnley, Lancashire, and Amsterdam, the decision to expand to Southampton marks a significant milestone for Mercury Power.

The new office at Prospect House offers a modern, open-plan environment complete with a kitchen area and meeting rooms, designed to accommodate and entertain clients. The office is equipped with advanced wide-screen monitors, height-adjustable desks, and ergonomic seating for staff – a space built for both productivity and comfort, with a strong commitment to sustainability.

The design has incorporated energy-efficient lighting, sustainable materials, and eco-friendly office equipment to minimise its environmental impact.

Currently at 60% headcount capacity, there is ample room for future growth, particularly within the sales team, which plays a crucial role in the company's organic expansion.

Mercury Power has seen remarkable growth since celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, with revenue increasing by an impressive 250%. The company is poised for another successful year in 2025, with plans to expand into the Middle East, enhance its AI and sustainability offerings, and increase its presence at industry events.

“It’s exciting to have a professional base in Southampton that truly reflects the growth we have experienced in recent years, with many more exciting developments coming to fruition this first quarter,” says Mercury Power’s Finance Director, Simon Elliott.

“We have invested heavily to grow our UK operations team over the last year by hiring new roles in key areas of the business, and we are now extending this further by investing in state-of-the-art premises to create the capacity to hire future talent in Hampshire.”

Recently this year Mercury Power partnered with Apex Investments, one of Abu Dhabi’s top investment holding companies to drive innovation in next-generation technology. By combining Mercury Powers’ expertise in critical power and Apex Investments strategic focus on emerging technologies, this collaboration is set to shape the future of the data centre industry.

Sales Director, Stuart Farmer, adds “Our success has come from having a constant focus on quality and ensuring that we stay on top of advances in technology, such as generative AI. We have plenty to say on this topic as we are keen to keep pushing the boundaries of existing infrastructure and making an impact when it comes to sustainability as the industry is calling for this.”

“For now, we will continue to work alongside growing the business with repeat customers, blue chips and recommendations to deliver on design, construction, optimisation, ongoing management and support for data centres.”