Merit Beauty partners with Prolog Fulfilment
Known for its curated collection of accessible luxury beauty essentials, Merit already had a customer base in the UK but was delivering products from the US.
The company took the decision to expand this DTC service to include a next day delivery service which required a UK partner, and following an agreement to supply products to a leading UK beauty retailer they turned to Prolog, the global fulfilment provider, to provide them with a comprehensive fulfilment service. Prolog will manage all end-to-end stock and delivery requirements, as-well as kitting and returns processing.
Todd Brower, VP Operations at Merit Beauty, commented: “In 2024, we experienced significant growth, and Prolog’s robust delivery solution has provided us with everything we need to support our UK strategy.”
James Coleman, Business Development Director at Prolog Fulfilment added: “From the get-go our partnership with Merit has been about providing a scalable and flexible solution with faster delivery times for their customers, as-well as supporting their B2B offering.”