Merit Beauty partners with Prolog Fulfilment

MERIT

Merit Beauty, the minimalist beauty brand, has chosen Prolog Fulfilment, to manage the distribution of its UK direct to consumer (DTC) orders, and to support its launch into a leading beauty retailer.

Known for its curated collection of accessible luxury beauty essentials, Merit already had a customer base in the UK but was delivering products from the US.

The company took the decision to expand this DTC service to include a next day delivery service which required a UK partner, and following an agreement to supply products to a leading UK beauty retailer they turned to Prolog, the global fulfilment provider, to provide them with a comprehensive fulfilment service. Prolog will manage all end-to-end stock and delivery requirements, as-well as kitting and returns processing.

Todd Brower, VP Operations at Merit Beauty, commented: “In 2024, we experienced significant growth, and Prolog’s robust delivery solution has provided us with everything we need to support our UK strategy.”

James Coleman, Business Development Director at Prolog Fulfilment added: “From the get-go our partnership with Merit has been about providing a scalable and flexible solution with faster delivery times for their customers, as-well as supporting their B2B offering.”