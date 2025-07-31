Mexi Bean Express officially hits the menu

Mexi Bean Express has been spicing up high streets with tasty tacos and good vibes since 2021. Now, the Yorkshire-born Mexican food brand is turning up the heat with the official launch of its franchise model. And the word on the street is, act fast so you don’t miss out!

The success of Mexi Bean Express is easily explained: meet Danielle Best, the woman behind the beans, the burritos and the big plans. Growing up in a thriving family business, Danielle watched as the office map filled up with colourful pins, one for every new shop opened. By age seven, she’d decided she would have her own map one day – with even more pins and a lot more flavour!

“I’ve always believed that if you’re going to do something, do it properly – and think big while you’re at it! From day one, I knew Mexi Bean Express had the potential to be huge, not just in Yorkshire but anywhere people love good food. I want our customers to feel like they’re part of something fun, fresh and just a little bit cheeky – and I want our franchisees to be proud to have their name above the door,” said Danielle.

After falling in love with big, punchy Mexican flavours on her travels, Danielle opened the original dine-in Mexi Bean in 2020. A year later, she spotted a gap in the market – people wanted the same great taste, but quicker, closer to home and in more places. So, Mexi Bean Express was born; serving up big flavours, fast, for the everyday grab-and-go crowd.

The Mexi Bean Express "let’s taco ‘bout it" wall in every location

Fast-forward to today and Mexi Bean Express has proudly opened its doors in Huddersfield, Halifax, Bradford, Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge. And, as word of the mouth-watering brand spread, demand increased exponentially. In response, Danielle teamed up with multi-award-winning consultancy Platinum Wave Franchising to build a solid franchise model and find the right people to grow it. With deals already in the pipeline, UK domination is first on the cards with global expansion not far behind!

“Even before the first Mexi Bean Express opened, people were asking me how they could get their hands on one,” explained Danielle. “I’ve had a vision from the start that this brand will be huge, and it’s been built to be scalable – the look, the vibe, the recipes – so that you can pick it up and run with it. I know what it’s like to start from scratch and learn the hard way – I’d rather our franchisees skip the mistakes and get stuck into building something we can all be proud of.”

So, what is on the table for future franchisees? For starters, an attractive investment with impressive financial potential in a booming market. Not to mention a proven brand, knockout recipes, straight-talking support, true hands-on training and absolutely no corporate waffle. Plus, a founder who genuinely wants to see you succeed whether you’re looking for a dine-in restaurant, grab-and-go or food truck concept.

“I didn’t have a shred of hospitality experience when I started – I had to figure it all out the hard way, so I know exactly how to help new franchisees dodge the usual pitfalls and leverage their local opportunities,” added Danielle. “I want people to feel how I feel every time I step through the door – proud, excited and always hungry for more.

Just a taste of the Mexi Bean Express menu

“If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own place, love good food and good people, and want to build something that means something to your town – let’s taco ‘bout it!”

To find out more about franchise opportunities with Mexi Bean Express, please contact [email protected]