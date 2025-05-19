Meyers Southbourne and Christchurch win two prestigious awards

Meyers estate agents in Southbourne and Christchurch has been confirmed as a Gold Winner for Bournemouth in the British Property Awards, and also named best for customer service in the area at the ESTAS.

The ESTAS highlight the best property professionals for customer service whether they are agents, conveyancers or mortgage brokers, all of whom play a crucial role in helping customers realise their ambition of moving home, and are voted for by clients.

Meyers’ Gold award at the British Property Awards also follows wins in in 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 and a 2023 Regional Gold Win as an Estate Agent in South West (Dorset).

David Giles, business owner at Meyers Estate Agents in Southbourne and Christchurch has carved out a reputation for delivering excellent customer experiences and driving positive change within the sector. He commented: “Wow, it is phenomenal to win these prestigious awards. They represent the hard work of all of our team to support families on the next stage of their moving journey. Every day, we are honoured that our clients trust us to manage the sale of their homes. and we are delighted that our caring approach is valued so highly.

David Giles, business owner at Meyers Estate Agents in Southbourne and Christchurch

“Moving home can be stressful, so we always aim to work with our clients to achieve the highest return, with the least stress in the most ideal timescale.Our properties stand out from the crowd through our use of quality professional photography, which can include drone shots plus our proactive, targeted marketing. Therefore, it is particularly special to be named best for customer service at the ESTAS as our customers voted for us at these awards.

"Across the 21 postcode sectors we serve, our branch has consistently outperformed all competitors, achieving a market-leading position by selling nearly 15% more properties than our nearest rival. This outstanding performance underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for our clients."

The Southbourne and Christchurch branch of Meyers was set up in 2019 and has grown to include both a sales and lettings team. David continues: “What was a real family business I originally ran with my wife, brother and sister-in-law, has now developed into a team of 17 people.We are set to open our brand new Christchurch office on St Catherine’s Parade Fairmile Road in West Christchurch in the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming anyone looking to discuss market appraisals and sales strategies, or those looking to move to the area in the near future.”