MGF Partners with National Trench Safety to Enhance Market Expansion in the United States.

MGF Partners with NTS U.S

MGF, a leading UK-based provider of specialist temporary works safety solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with National Trench Safety (NTS) to bring its advanced hydraulic bracing systems to the U.S. market. This collaboration will enhance the availability of engineered trench safety solutions, supporting a wide range of excavation projects across the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a strong reputation across the UK and European markets, MGF’s hydraulic bracing systems are designed for complex excavation challenges, including cofferdams, thrust pits, and deep utility works. Through this partnership, NTS will introduce these proven systems to select U.S. markets, offering full engineering support, installation guidance, and on-site consultation to ensure seamless deployment. This partnership marks a significant milestone as NTS enhances its product offerings to the American market.

NTS has built a reputation for delivering exceptional value to its customers by offering a wide range of equipment to the US construction industry. The addition of MGF's products to NTS's portfolio strengthens its position as a market leader in the United States and enhances its ability to meet the evolving needs of American professionals in the US construction and civil engineering sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Whitworth, Business Development Director at MGF. "We are excited to join forces with NTS, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer service. This partnership aligns with our strategic goal to grow our presence of bracing products in key international markets, and we are confident that NTS is the ideal partner to help us achieve this in the United States."

National Trench Safety stands as a comprehensive resource for trench and excavation safety solutions exclusively in the United States market. Beyond equipment rental and sales, NTS provides complete solutions including professional engineering services, US OSHA-compliant training programs, and on-site consultation throughout America. Their team of specialized safety experts works directly with US contractors to develop customized shoring plans that address specific project challenges while ensuring compliance with American regulations. With over 60 strategic locations across the United States, NTS delivers expertise and equipment to construction sites in major American markets from coast to coast.

Under this agreement, NTS will exclusively distribute MGF's innovative bracing solutions throughout the entire United States.

"Our customers count on NTS to bring the right solution to every job," said Fernando Pinera, CEO of National Trench Safety. "This expansion is critical to our ability to grow our presence in the trench rental market. By adding MGF's hydraulic bracing systems, we now have a much better opportunity to be that complete equipment provider that our customers require, allowing us to serve more of the engineered work our customers are taking on and reinforcing why NTS is the most capable trench safety partner in the country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership will officially launch in April 2025, with a range of bracing solutions becoming available through NTS locations across the United States. American customers can expect the same high standards of product quality and customer service that both MGF and NTS's reputation is built on.

All new products distributed by NTS will meet or exceed United States OSHA standards and come with complete engineering support and documentation to ensure proper implementation and maximum safety benefits for US contractors.

To learn more about these innovative solutions or to schedule a demonstration anywhere in the United States, visit www.ntsafety.com or call 1- 832-200-0988.

About MGF

Founded in 1981, MGF is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialist shoring products, with a commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. With extensive experience in the water, civil engineering, and construction industries, MGF products are trusted on major infrastructure projects throughout the UK and Europe.

About National Trench Safety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Trench Safety is a market leader in trench and traffic safety equipment across the United States. With over 60 strategic locations nationwide throughout America, NTS delivers exceptional value through equipment rental, sales, and OSHA-compliant training programs to US construction professionals. Their comprehensive offerings include engineered shoring solutions, confined space equipment, traffic safety products, and expert consultation services that position NTS as a complete solution provider for excavation safety needs in the American market.

To find out more about NTS, visit: National Trench Safety