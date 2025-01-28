Milky Way crispy rolls make a return after fan outcry

Billboards showcasing tweets of Milky Way Crispy Rolls fans

Fans of the much-loved Milky Way Crispy Rolls were left devastated when the iconic treat was discontinued in 2022.

Social media erupted with heartfelt posts as thousands voiced their disappointment, including one emotional tweet that summed up the nation’s mood: “Woke up to see apparently Crispy Rolls have been discontinued??! Week ruined nobody talk to me”. Three years later, nostalgic fans continue to rally for a comeback, with one Change.org petition amassing over 8,600 signatures.

So, when a series of mysterious London billboards appeared overnight showcasing historical posts from disappointed fans, rumours started to swell online. The billboards showcased a selection of passionate online pleas including a fan’s humorous lament: “When they decided to discontinue Milky Way crispy rolls, they decided to discontinue a part of me.”

The cryptic campaign immediately sparked curiosity online, as influencers shared their theories about the billboards, as well as images featuring an optical illusion which appeared to spell out ‘Roll Up’ alongside an unexplained date. The posts quickly amassed thousands of likes/shares on social media, creating a further ripple of intrigue as fans and influencers alike eagerly speculated about the campaign’s true meaning.

Mysterious billboards appear across London showcasing disappointed tweets from 2022 – calling for the return of Milky Way Crispy Rolls

The truth is now out: the billboard campaign was all part of Mars Wrigley’s exciting announcement; the triumphant return of the fan-favourite Milky Way Crispy Rolls to UK shelves – along with two brand-new flavours: Twix Crispy Rolls and Bounty Crispy Rolls.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said: “We don’t shy away from our mistakes at Mars. We wanted to show that the people had spoken, and we had listened! This is a fan favourite, so we’re celebrating by introducing two new flavours as well. This is all about you – our fans – eating and enjoying life’s simple pleasures; Crispy Rolls!”

The newly revamped Crispy Rolls trio will be launched on February 1, 2025 and will be available in retailers nationwide.