Minecraft inspires surge in building career searches and may help revive 'dying' trades

Minecraft has sparked interest in building, design and architecture careers among younger generations.

According to a Google Trends analysis by Capital Letters there has been a 194.1% surge, with searches for “builders” almost tripling following the premiere of A Minecraft Movie.

“Minecraft is sparking real interest in building and property careers among young people, and that enthusiasm may just help save dying construction trades,” says Steve Strachan, property expert at Capital Letters.

Google uses an “interest over time” metric to measure the search volume of keywords. In January 2025, the search interest score for “builders” was just 34, and following the Minecraft Movie premiere, it had reached 100.

Similarly, with “construction careers”, in January 2025, the search interest score was just 32 compared to April 2025 when it reached 79, a 146.9% increase.

Other notable interest scores included “engineer”, which had a 16.6% rise, followed by “interior designer”, which had a 13.33% increase.

How Much Would It Cost to Build Houses in Minecraft?

How much would it cost to build Steve's 3 houses from Minecraft the Movie - and how long to build them? Region Estimated Cost per House Total Cost (3 Houses) Build Time (Traditional) Build Time (Timber Frame) England (London) £250,000 - £350,000 £750,000-£1,050,000 19-28 months 16-24 months England (Outside London) £200,000-£300,000 £660,000-£900,000 19-28 months 16-24 months Scotland £180,000- £260,000 £540,000-£789,000 19-28 months 16-24 months Wales £175,000-£250,000 £525,000-£750,000 19-28 months 16-24 months Northern Ireland £170,000-£240,000 £510,000- £720,000 19-28 months 16-24 months

Steven Strachan from Capital Letters gives his top tips for encouraging your child to pursue architecture, building and property careers through Minecraft.

Top Tips to Get Your Kids into Building Careers Through Minecraft

1. Let Creativity Lead Play

“Minecraft gives children a degree of creativity, empowering them to create houses, towns and villages.

“Within these worlds they can aspire to create bigger and better properties.”

2.Valuable Landlord Skills

“When they are not defending their properties from the Nether, players are thinking like a landlord in terms of the expectation of how valuable they perceive their properties to be as the stakes get higher in the game.”

3. Building Knowledge of Trade-Relevant Skills

“Creativity, planning and visualisation are all vital skills, whether your child aspires to be a builder or an architect, from concept through to construction.”

“These are industries that are dying, for example, the construction industry that has its challenges in terms of finding people to do the physicality of jobs, but also design and development.”

“Hopefully Minecraft will spark an interest in youngsters, teens and the men and women of the future.”

4.Inspiring Future Aspirations for Future Homeowners

“Minecraft gives players the chance to think of the infinite possibilities of owning their own home and making their unique mark on that.”

“It could be through internal decoration and renovations, a balcony, or even extensions on their properties if it is a house. They can take these ideas from the Minecraft game and make it work for them in the real world and the future.”

Steven concludes, “Minecraft shows you the power of the virtual world to inspire, and it will hopefully encourage youngsters to make their mark in their own world too.”