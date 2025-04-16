MINISO opens at Chantry Place in Norwich

MINISO

Global lifestyle brand MINISO, which offers stylish, high-quality products at affordable prices, is opening at Chantry Place Norwich on Friday, April 25, offering a free goody bag worth over £25 with each purchase*.

MINISO stocks a variety of items, from popular blind boxes, adorable plushies, trending beauty essentials, high-quality toys, and tasty snacks - all at prices that won’t break the bank. Discover exclusive collections featuring Hello Kitty and Friends, Harry Potter, Disney, Pokémon, Care Bears and more, transforming every visit into an adventure with something new, fun, and fabulous.

Jo Bates, General Manager at Chantry Place, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming MINISO to Chantry Place. We’re sure our visitors will love exploring their range, from home essentials to plush toys and beauty products. We can’t wait for our visitors to see the new store."

Saad Usman, MINISO UK’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "We're thrilled to be launching our latest store at Chantry Place. It's an important part of our growth across the UK, as we continue to bring MINISO to key shopping destinations across the country. Norwich has a strong retail scene, and we're looking forward to welcoming Norwich residents to our store as well as introducing them to our range of affordable and trendy products."

MINISO will be on the Lower Ground Floor opposite Ben and Jerry's.

For more information on Chantry Place, visit www.chantryplace.co.uk or follow @chantryplacenorwich on social media.

*T&C’s apply. £5 minimum spend required. While stocks last.