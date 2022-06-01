Missguided sponsored hit ITV show Love Island in 2018, and principally targeted young female consumers with its clothing ranges

Missguided is a digital fast fashion retailer that went into administration on Tuesday (31 May) (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Fast fashion business Missguided is set to be bought out of administration by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

The Manchester firm became the latest of several high-profile casualties in recent months, including Studio Retail Group (which was also the subject of a buyout by the Sports Direct owner) and the McColl’s convenience store chain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had endured several years of difficulties, with its founder and now-former CEO Nitin Passi forced to step down in April 2022.

Missguided founder Nitin Passi was forced to step down as CEO of the company in April 2022 (image: Getty Images)

So how did the company get into this position - and what does the buyout mean?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Missguided?

Missguided is a fast fashion firm based in Manchester.

Fast fashion is a term for quickly mass-producing recent catwalk trends and high-end designs at a low cost.

It was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi and was able to capitalise on the boom in online fashion seen in the early 2010s.

Missguided has been primarily aimed at Millennials and Gen-Z shoppers, with its clothing targeted at social media and frequently appearing in and around TV shows, like Love Island - a show it sponsored in 2018.

The firm had employed around 800 staff in the mid-2010s, but it’s existing headcount is believed to be 330.

Why has Missguided gone into administration?

Missguided had been having issues for several years in the run up to its fall into administration.

In 2018, Missguided consulted on redundancies after posting significant losses.

A failed experiment with physical stores and questions about the sustainability of fast fashion appeared to create issues for the brand.

Missguided sponsored Love Island in 2018 - a deal which saw it dress the female cast of the hit series (image: Getty Images)

Then, in autumn 2021, the company was saved by investment firm Alteri, which then announced a review of its business model in December as it tried to turnaround the business.

This review culminated in 63 redundancies and Mr Passi stepping down as CEO in April 2022.

However, attempts to find a potential new buyer were unsuccessful.

In late May, reports emerged in the i newspaper that Missguided was on the brink of collapse as it owed suppliers millions of pounds.

A winding-up petition had been filed against it on 10 May by one of its suppliers, JSK Fashions, while police had to be called to the ailing company’s headquarters when out of pocket suppliers turned up to demand their money.

Fast fashion aims to emulate catwalk trends quickly and cheaply (image: PA)

Missguided told the i: “Missguided is aware of the action being taken by certain creditors of the company in recent days, and is working urgently to address this.

“A process to identify a buyer with the required resources and platform for the business commenced in April and we expect to provide an update on progress of that process in the near future.”

Missguided’s main issues have stemmed from rocketing supply costs, broader inflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence in the increasingly competitive online fashion retail space.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Consumer Prices Index, clothing prices have contributed significantly to the highest inflation rate seen in the UK for 40 years.

Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group business holds a stake of around 29% in Studio (image: PA)

It has also suffered from scandals that have hit the wider fast fashion industry in recent years relating to worker conditions.

In 2017, Channel 4’s Dispatches programme alleged one of its suppliers was paying staff a minimum of £3 an hour - a figure well below the minimum wage at the time.

Missguided also courted controversy in 2019 for selling a bikini for just £1 - a move which critics argued encouraged a throwaway fashion culture in the UK, although then-CEO Mr Passi argued it was a loss-leading marketing stunt that hadn’t involved any “shortcuts”.

Frasers Group Missguided buyout explained

Missguided appointed administrators Teneo to run the administration process on Tuesday (31 May).

Teneo was previously involved in the administration of Studio Retail Group, which was eventually rescued by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

It said the business would continue to trade during the process, and added that its collapse demonstrated how “extremely challenging” retail is at the present moment in the UK.

On Wednesday (1 June), it was announced Frasers Group has beaten the likes of fast fashion brand Boohoo, Asos and JD Sports in securing the buyout of Missguided.

The Sports Direct owner has bought the intellectual property of the brand and its sister company Mennace - an online retailer of menswear - for £20 million, and says it intends to run Missguided as a “standalone” brand within its wider group.

Missguided’s remaining assets look set to be sold off separately and the business will remain in administration for a further eight weeks.

Michael Murray, who replaced Mike Ashley as chief executive of Frasers Group in May, said: “We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of Frasers Group’s platform and our operational excellence.