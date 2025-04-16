MMGY appoints Beth Freedman as UK EVP and Managing Director

Beth Freedman

MMGY, an integrated marketing and communications agency specialising in travel, tourism and hospitality, announced today the appointment of Beth Freedman as its new Executive Vice President and Managing Director for the UK.

Following an extensive recruitment process, Freedman will lead all UK integrated operations – working closely with MMGY Global EMEA President Caroline Moultrie and Central Europe Business Unit EVP Detlef Freiherr von Weitershausen-Haner – to drive MMGY’s vision and growth forward.

“Beth’s proven ability to guide and transform businesses through creative strategy, media innovation and empathetic leadership makes her a dynamic addition to our team,” said Moultrie. “The UK is a critical market in our global strategy, and MMGY’s fully integrated, client-centric approach in the region enables us to deliver surround-sound campaigns that truly move the needle. Beth’s deep experience across media and creative will elevate our representation business and solidify MMGY’s position as the leading integrated marketing agency in the travel and tourism space.”

Freedman brings with her a wealth of senior experience and an exceptional track record from award-winning creative and media agencies in both the UK and the U.S. As a transformational leader, she has consistently delivered impressive results by setting bold visions, driving business growth and fostering high-performing, multicultural teams.

As CEO of dentsu X UK, Freedman successfully integrated multiple digital agencies to launch a full-service media proposition that achieved consistent growth, managing over £250 million in billings. At gyro UK, she managed operations across London and Manchester, driving significant revenue growth for global clients such as JLL, HP and Oracle while enhancing client service excellence.

With additional senior roles at Saatchi & Saatchi, Fallon, Arnold Worldwide and MPG, Freedman has delivered successful work for renowned brands including Jaguar Land Rover, Mondelēz, The New York Times, Facebook, PwC and the BBC. In the travel, tourism and hospitality sector, she has worked with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Colonial Williamsburg, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and United Airlines.

“The magic of MMGY starts with its strong foundation in data – over 40 years of proprietary audience research paired with innovative technologies that harness the power of client data,” said Freedman. “This gives our team access to unparalleled insights that spark creativity, ensure effectiveness and maximise efficiency across our integrated service set. I’m excited to help take our UK operation to the next level in partnership with the excellent team already in place.”