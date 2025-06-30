Momentum Finance secures £5m funding line increase to support ambitious growth plans in property finance sector

Shawbrook has structured a £5m increase to Momentum Finance Group’s existing funding line, bringing their total lend to £17.5m and supporting the property specialist with its ambitious growth plans.

Bridging and development lending specialist, Momentum Finance Group has its head office in Cleckheaton and has been trading since 2020. The lender provides facilities for both residential and commercial properties, primarily covering Leeds and surrounding areas.

Focused on delivering bespoke solutions with efficiency and flexibility, Momentum has had substantial success and is looking to expand its loan book to approximately £50m within the next two years. A client for over 4 years, the specialist lender approached Shawbrook to increase its funding line and enable their objective of extending their reach and supporting clients across broader regions in the North West and targeting the South of England also.

Damian Slingsby, Managing Director of Momentum Finance Group, commented: "Working with Shawbrook from almost the start of our business, we have built a solid partnership based on both teams’ industry knowledge, service flexibility and our joint commitment to growth. This latest increase is an invaluable step in our growth journey.”

Liam McGall, Director of Speciality Finance at Shawbrook, added: "Damian and his team have extensive experience in the property sector and with their service ethos, we have seen the business grow considerably in a short time. This along with a good understanding of Momentum's objectives has enabled us to tailor the increased facilities swiftly and efficiently. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Momentum Finance Group and supporting their journey towards significant expansion.”

