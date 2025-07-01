Monahans expands leadership team as Simon Cunningham becomes Audit Partner

Headshot of Simon Cunningham

South West accountancy firm Monahans is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Cunningham as Audit Partner, effective 1 July 2025.

Simon joined Monahans in November last year as part of the firm’s acquisition of Moore South West, bringing with him over two decades of experience in audit and advisory.

His promotion to Partner marks an exciting step for both Simon and the firm, reflecting Monahans’ continued focus on growth, investment in people and delivering high-quality service to clients across the region.

Speaking about his appointment, Simon said: “I’m proud and excited to be joining the Monahans partnership. The last few months have been a really positive experience for me.

“The team has been incredibly welcoming, and it’s clear we share a strong client-first mindset. I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next stage of that journey.”

As a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), Simon has spent his career supporting clients with relevant, timely advice designed to help them succeed.

His approachable style, commercial insight and understanding of local businesses have made him a valued adviser to a wide range of owner-managed businesses.

Simon Tombs, Managing Partner at Monahans, said: “Simon’s promotion is fantastic news for Monahans.

“He’s a highly respected professional with a strong track record of supporting clients and mentoring colleagues.

“His progression to Partner highlights both his individual contribution to the firm's success and also the strength of talent we’ve welcomed into the business following our acquisition of Moore South West.”

Simon is based in Bath and will continue to work closely with clients across the South West, providing the practical guidance and assurance they need to thrive.