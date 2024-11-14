Monkey Puzzle welcomes winter with a host of new nursery openings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's market leader of franchised day nurseries announces three new settings.

As the nights draw in and winter is well and truly upon us, it is the season of new beginnings for the UK’s market-leading nursery franchise, Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries, with three new sites in Horsham, Sevenoaks and Stevenage.

Monkey Puzzle Horsham, a brand-new setting run by new franchisees Bhabani and Sampa Sahoo, opened to the public in the early autumn. The husband-and-wife duo dreamed of opening their own nursery, explained Bhabani: “It was the perfect time. We looked into running our own nursery to start with, but our research showed we needed the backing of a franchise – Monkey Puzzle was our standout option.”

The Horsham setting has been specifically designed with the needs of the children and their staff in mind. “We are truly delighted to be opening Monkey Puzzle Horsham,” added Bhabani. “We can’t wait for the setting to go from strength to strength, being at the heart of our local community – it really is a dream come true!”

From left to right: Arlind Marku, Alice Riches and Nick Huddart of Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks

For Arlind Marku, Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks is the sixth setting in his portfolio, first becoming a franchisee in 2015. The site in Sevenoaks has been open for nearly two months, and the launch of the setting in late September welcomed key figures in the local community including the chair of Sevenoaks local council.

For Alice Riches, the nursery’s Deputy Manager, who arranged the celebration, “The launch event allowed us to introduce ourselves to the local community. We were so excited to show the new nursery off to local families – it was such a fantastic day!”

“Our parents have loved the setting so far and we can’t wait to welcome more children over the coming months,” added Arlind. “We also want to continue to develop our relationship with the local community, building on the feedback we receive from parents and the children.”

Looking to later in the year, Natasha Moniz is preparing to open her second setting with the brand in Stevenage. Natasha has two decades of experience in early years after working as a practitioner and then a deputy manager for other large nursery brands before investing in her first Monkey Puzzle setting in 2019. “I always wanted to run my own nursery. Once me and my partner, Anson, had the resources, we looked at nursery franchises and I knew right away Monkey Puzzle was the outstanding option.

“Monkey Puzzle were amazing throughout the whole process and have been there every step of the way. With five years of experience being a franchisee under my belt, the logical next step was to open a second nursery. Again, Monkey Puzzle have been so supportive – it’s been an amazing journey so far!”

With Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Stevenage scheduled to open later this month, it’ll mark a hat-trick of openings this autumn, adding to the sense of pride for Executive Chairman, David Hancock. “I’ve loved seeing the enthusiasm of our new franchisees and the continued commitment to excellence of our existing franchisees, Arlind and Natasha – it’s been a thrilling few months.

“As demand continues to increase for a quality early years education option, it is fantastic to see we continue to expand our services successfully. We’re proud to see our existing franchisees adding new settings to their portfolios, while new franchisees, like Bhabani in Horsham, have joined our network, and I’m proud to see how these settings are positively impacting their local communities. We’re well on our way to achieving our goal of providing exceptional early years education across the UK.”