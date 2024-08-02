Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular make-up brand which grew to prominence after going viral on social media has closed all of its UK stores.

Morphe has pulled the shutters down on all seven of its UK standalone locations, with 73 members of staff made redundant in the process. The final trading day for the stores was Wednesday, July 31.

The make-up brand became a staple of cosmetic fans in the 2010s, which it became a favourite of beauty bloggers and influencers. Morphe was renowned amongst beauty fans for their eyeshadow palettes, as well as their make-up brushes which were often touted as dupes for more expensive products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Influencers such as James Charles and Jaclyn Hill partnered with Morphe, as well as other stars such as make-up mogul Jeffree Star and singer Madison Beer. The ful list of store which have now closed are:

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Trafford Centre

Newcastle Eldon Square

Nottingham, Victoria Street

Birmingham Bullring

London, West field Stratford City

Cardiff, St David’s Centre

Make-up brand Morphe, which grew to prominence on social media in the late 2010s, has closed all of its UK stores. | Getty Images for Morphe

Forma Brands, Morphe’s parent company, said that the decision to close all UK stores comes as stores battled with “disproportionately high store rent obligations”. A spokesman for the company in a statement: “Forma Brands has made significant progress over the last year positioning our business for growth by focusing on our flagship Morphe brand largely through our wholesale and ecommerce operations.

“During that time, our owned Morphe stores in Europe, which have consistently provided an extraordinary experience for our customers, faced disproportionately high store rent obligations. We have therefore made the difficult decision to close our seven UK and one Amsterdam retail locations.

“This move aligns with our strategy to prioritize and expand our successful wholesale and e-commerce operations, similar to our model in the U.S. We also facilitated an ownership transition of our UK wholesale and e-commerce businesses, which will operate as Forma Brands UK LTD., effective immediately."