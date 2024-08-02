Popular viral make-up brand Morphe closes all UK stores with staff made redundant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morphe has pulled the shutters down on all seven of its UK standalone locations, with 73 members of staff made redundant in the process. The final trading day for the stores was Wednesday, July 31.
The make-up brand became a staple of cosmetic fans in the 2010s, which it became a favourite of beauty bloggers and influencers. Morphe was renowned amongst beauty fans for their eyeshadow palettes, as well as their make-up brushes which were often touted as dupes for more expensive products.
Influencers such as James Charles and Jaclyn Hill partnered with Morphe, as well as other stars such as make-up mogul Jeffree Star and singer Madison Beer. The ful list of store which have now closed are:
- Manchester Arndale
- Manchester Trafford Centre
- Newcastle Eldon Square
- Nottingham, Victoria Street
- Birmingham Bullring
- London, West field Stratford City
- Cardiff, St David’s Centre
Forma Brands, Morphe’s parent company, said that the decision to close all UK stores comes as stores battled with “disproportionately high store rent obligations”. A spokesman for the company in a statement: “Forma Brands has made significant progress over the last year positioning our business for growth by focusing on our flagship Morphe brand largely through our wholesale and ecommerce operations.
“During that time, our owned Morphe stores in Europe, which have consistently provided an extraordinary experience for our customers, faced disproportionately high store rent obligations. We have therefore made the difficult decision to close our seven UK and one Amsterdam retail locations.
“This move aligns with our strategy to prioritize and expand our successful wholesale and e-commerce operations, similar to our model in the U.S. We also facilitated an ownership transition of our UK wholesale and e-commerce businesses, which will operate as Forma Brands UK LTD., effective immediately."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.