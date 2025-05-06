Morris Property welcomes first occupier to Stadium Point, Shrewsbury’s newest business park development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morris Property is delighted to announce the arrival of its first tenants to the highly anticipated Stadium Point Business Park, on Oteley Road, in Shrewsbury.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TPS Shrewsbury have taken occupancy of Unit 9, a 5,282 ft² commercial unit, which will serve as the new home for its trade parts division.

Owned by JD Cleverley Ltd, a family-run company established in 1971, TPS Shrewsbury is relocating its Shrewsbury branch from Sundorne Trade Park to this modern, larger, and environmentally friendly space. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and their commitment to providing a comprehensive range of parts for all Volkswagen Group vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stadium Point Business Park, with its excellent road links and forward-thinking design, was chosen for its quality and accessibility, a factor which will help future-proof the business for years to come.

From left: Gary Bell, Centre Manager of TPS Shrewsbury, Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property, and Toby Shaw, Commercial Agent and Partner at TSR at Stadium Point Business Park

Gary Bell, TPS Shrewsbury’s Centre Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the new location: "We’re excited to be moving to Stadium Point. The new facility offers ample space, a more sustainable environment, and a location that enhances our operations. We look forward to continued growth and success in this fantastic new home for our business."

Developed, built and managed by Morris Property, Stadium Point is designed with a focus on high-quality construction and sustainability. The development has already attracted attention for its innovative features and the collaborative approach adopted by Morris Property throughout the process. TPS Shrewsbury chose Stadium Point and Morris Property for their solid reputation in delivering quality developments and their focus on meeting the needs of modern businesses.

Liz Lowe, Head of Developments at Morris Property, said: "We are delighted to welcome TPS Shrewsbury to Stadium Point. Their decision to relocate to this state-of-the-art facility reinforces the value of this development and its ability to meet the needs of businesses seeking high quality new premises. We look forward to a successful partnership with TPS Shrewsbury as they establish themselves here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal was brokered by Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts, who commented: “It’s been a pleasure working with Morris Property and TPS Shrewsbury to bring this deal to fruition. Stadium Point is a standout development in the Shrewsbury area, and they are a great fit for the site.”

Stadium Point marks a significant milestone for Morris Property and Shrewsbury's business landscape, providing high-quality spaces for companies to thrive in a sustainable and well-connected environment.