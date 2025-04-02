Mountfield donates mowers to Wadebridge Foodbank

Mountfield is proud to support charities whenever possible and recently donated four of its SP185 Li cordless lawn mowers to Wadebridge Foodbank in Cornwall.

Mountfield is proud to support charities whenever possible and recently donated four of its SP185 Li cordless lawn mowers to Wadebridge Foodbank in Cornwall.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wadebridge Foodbank operates in Bodmin, Camelford, Padstow, and Wadebridge, covering a large area of North Cornwall, including many rural communities. The donated mowers will be distributed to those in need who benefit from the Foodbank’s vital services.

Part of The Trussell Trust network, Wadebridge Foodbank provides emergency food, furniture, crisis grants, and support for local people facing hardship. Their work is crucial in combating poverty and hunger across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Fraser of Wadebridge Foodbank expressed her gratitude, saying: "Thank you so much for this generous donation; we are incredibly grateful. Any support we receive is always appreciated and makes a real difference."

For more information about Wadebridge Foodbank, including how to seek assistance or make a donation, visit wadebridgefoodbank.org.