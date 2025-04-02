Mountfield donates mowers to Wadebridge Foodbank
Wadebridge Foodbank operates in Bodmin, Camelford, Padstow, and Wadebridge, covering a large area of North Cornwall, including many rural communities. The donated mowers will be distributed to those in need who benefit from the Foodbank’s vital services.
Part of The Trussell Trust network, Wadebridge Foodbank provides emergency food, furniture, crisis grants, and support for local people facing hardship. Their work is crucial in combating poverty and hunger across the UK.
Victoria Fraser of Wadebridge Foodbank expressed her gratitude, saying: "Thank you so much for this generous donation; we are incredibly grateful. Any support we receive is always appreciated and makes a real difference."
For more information about Wadebridge Foodbank, including how to seek assistance or make a donation, visit wadebridgefoodbank.org.