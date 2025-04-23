MP visits TICA’s National Training Centre to champion skilled careers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Lola McEvoy has visited the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association’s (TICA) National Training Centre to see first-hand how specialist training is equipping young people with the skills vital to both the construction sector and the UK’s net zero ambitions.

During her visit to the facility, Ms McEvoy met apprentices from across the UK undertaking practical and theoretical training in thermal insulation – a trade central to improving energy efficiency and lowering carbon emissions in buildings and infrastructure.

TICA is currently bucking the national trend of declining apprenticeship numbers and is on track to welcome a record 200 apprentices to its Darlington centre this year.

Helen Anderson, TICA’s Deputy CEO and Head of Learning, highlighted the association’s commitment to high-quality training and development of a skilled workforce capable of meeting the growing demands of a low-carbon economy.

An apprentice chats to Helen Anderson and Darlington MP Lola McEvoy (right) during her visit to TICA’s National Training Centre in the town.

However, she warned that a culture of self-employment within the construction industry can create a barrier to training and skills development.

She said: “While self-employment might offer flexibility, it can act as a brake to continuous learning. Employers have a vested interest in upskilling their workforce to stay competitive and compliant, whereas self-employed workers often lack both the incentive and support network to engage in structured training and qualification routes.”

Darlington MP Lola McEvoy said: “It was fantastic to meet the apprentices and see first-hand the excellent training provided here in Darlington. I was impressed by the level of technical skill, enthusiasm, and clear pathways to good-quality employment that TICA offers. Supporting skilled trades like thermal insulation is essential – not just for economic growth and social mobility, but to achieve our long-term environmental goals.”

TICA, which represents contractors throughout the UK involved in the application of hot and cold thermal insulation, hosts apprentices for two week blocks of training every three months, for between 18 and 24 months.

It allows apprentices to combine practical on-site experience with their employers while developing skills and best practice under the guidance of TICA tutors as they work towards nationally recognised qualifications.