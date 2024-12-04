Multi-Millionaire businessman who grew up on hand-me-downs honoured with prestigious award

Jessen expressed thanks to his mentor, Andy Harrington [pictured left], for the guidance and support that shaped his career.

From relying on hand-me-downs in East London to becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Jessen James, from Kent, has achieved what many would call the impossible. Last night, his extraordinary journey was celebrated as he received the Icon of the Training Industry Award, a prestigious honour recognising his transformative contributions to personal development and business training over the past decade, not just locally but around the globe.

The award represents a monumental achievement for the 43-year-old, who began life in a modest immigrant household. Born to Mauritian parents, Jessen grew up facing financial hardships, racial discrimination, and the challenges of poverty. He never owned a pair of trainers growing up and relied on his school friend to pass down used clothes, but these struggles only fuelled his determination to succeed and ultimately help his family break away from the daily struggles they endured.

Turning away from a traditional career path, he started his career as a psychiatric nurse, where his passion for the care system and helping patients flourished. At the time, Jessen became the youngest ward manager in the UK before the 2008 economic crash forced him to change course. Picking himself back up, he decided to pivot into entrepreneurship, founding a care business that secured his financial independence at 31. This started him on a career path where he would become known as a leading behavioural psychologist and mentor. To date, through his mindset coaching and motivational speaking, Jessen has helped thousands break through mental barriers to achieve their goals in life, career, and business.

Celebrating his award, Jessen told National World: "Never in a million years did I think I would be awarded Icon Of The Training Industry Award for my contributions 10 years later... Goes to show, a lot can change in your life if you keep pushing the boundaries of your limits, believing in yourself, and surrounding yourself with great people."

“This award isn’t just for me,” he said. “It’s for every person I’ve had the privilege of mentoring, every team I’ve worked with, and every individual who believed in their ability to achieve more. This is just the beginning.”

He also expressed thanks to his mentor, Andy Harrington, for the guidance and support that shaped his path.

Jessen has shared the stage with global figures such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Les Brown, and Mel Robbins. His work has also been featured on major platforms like Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House, which is currently on Netflix.

For a man who once had so little, this recognition is more than an accolade - it’s a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and having the right support system. Its a reminder that what we think is an impossible goal is within reach if you have the correct mindset.