Multi-millionaire franchise investors: A safer route to big business profiit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Franchises have less than a 1% failure rate—far below the 50% failure rate of new businesses. For successful multi-millionaire investors like Suhail Rehman and Jasdeep Thandi, franchising is the new way to scale safely and profitably.

CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) Pip Wilkins QFP, said: “One of the biggest misconceptions about franchising is that it’s mainly one-man band oven and drain cleaners, when nothing could be further from the truth. In 2024, franchising is increasingly about high profit businesses.”

Why franchising works

Franchising is based on tried and tested business models. The franchisor has spent years honing the business model, so they know precisely what works and what doesn’t. The fee paid by the franchisee every month is for access to that cheat sheet to success, along with all the training and back-end systems such as the website, Google ads, CRM’s, apps, accounting packages and social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasdeep Thandi, Director of Anytime Fitness Brixton, Christchurch, Dorchester and Uckfield

Multi-unit owners

In certain quarters, franchising is currently undergoing a shift from single to multi-unit owners, meaning investors, like Suhail and Jasdeep are buying franchises they can scale up in a reasonably short space of time. These successes are giving rise to a cohort of multi-million-pound franchisees in the UK franchise sector.

Case Study: Suhail Rehman – Home Instead, Black Sheep Coffee and EasyStorage

Suhail began his career as an engineer before co-founding a global software company backed by $70m in VC funding. After downsizing due to the 2007 credit crunch, he sold his shares and retired at 40. In 2014, Suhail invested in a Home Instead franchise, using his experience to re-enter business with a safer, established business model.

Suhail Rehman, Home Instead, easyStorage, Black Sheep Coffee with wife Tasnim

Award -winning franchisee

Fast forward ten years and Suhail is now the multi award winning owner of eight Home Instead franchise territories, spread across 200 miles of Scotland. He employs 60 staff and 450 care professionals.

‘I wanted to know my money was safe’

Suhail explains why he chose to invest in a franchise: “I didn’t want to risk my money on another venture, I’d been there and done that, I wanted to know my money was going to be as safe as possible and I wanted the support of an experienced franchisor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12-15% profit margin

It took Suhail 18 months to break even. After three years he was turning over £1m with a 12-15% profit margin and eight years to reach an eight-figure turn over with the same amount of profit.

Low work commitment

“I’ve placed a managing director, financial director, head of operations and head of people in our Home Instead group. I probably come in two or three afternoons a week now; my view is much more firmly on our five-year goals.”

Expanding portfolio

Suhail has now taken on two new franchise brands, easyStorage and Black Sheep Coffee. His coffee franchise already employs 22 members of staff, and he plans to open six more stores over the next three years.

Advice on choosing a franchise

Suhail recommends strategic thinking when choosing which franchise brand to invest in: “Choose a brand that is young enough for you to expand as it grows, but old enough that it is fairly well established.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Case Study: Jasdeep Thandi, Anytime Fitness

In 2017, Jasdeep Thandi (39), decided to combine his existing background in business ownership, with the expertise of a franchisor and now owns four Anytime fitness gyms in Christchurch, Dorchester, Uckfield and the latest and largest addition to his portfolio, Brixton in London.

‘Less chance of failure’

Jas explained: “It’s quite simple, you are more likely to be successful owning a franchise. Or put another way, there is less chance of failure. I knew from the start I wanted to scale up quickly and a franchise is a great way of doing that. They teach you how to put a great team in place to run the business.”

Largest Anytime Fitness gym in the UK

“Before we even opened the doors to Brixton, we had 1,900 members signed up and now, five months later we are up to 2,600. We are already the biggest Anytime Fitness gym in the UK and things are going better than I could have hoped for.”

Two hours of work a week

“With my first gym I lived and breathed it for six months; with the second I put in about four months of hard graft; with the third gym, about four weeks and so on. Now I do an hour or two of phone calls a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Earning a C-suite salary – per gym”

Jas said: “I’m currently making a significant profit from my Anytime Fitness gyms so yes; things are going well. I honestly think if you are doing a good job, you can make your money back in a year. I'm fairly sure that I earn the same as most C-suite executives make annually, from each gym I own.”

Advice on buying a franchise

What advice would Jas give to anyone thinking of buying a franchise? “Do your research, go and talk to the other franchisees. Remember, it is a business, so you will need to be involved, but it’s not rocket science, just follow the model.”

A ’safer way to build a business’

Pip Concluded: “Jas and Suhail are prime examples of franchisees who understood from the outset that franchising would offer them a safer way to build a business, without sacrificing any profits. We would encourage anyone interested in buying a franchise to visit the bfa website to see the many opportunities for professional, ethical franchising awaiting them.”