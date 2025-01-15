N Brown Group extends partnership with ArrowXL

ArrowXL - the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist

N Brown Group, the top 10 UK clothing and footwear digital retailer, has extended their contract with ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist. The five-year extension follows a successful partnership that began in 2016, and continues to support their two-person delivery service.

N Brown Group is an online retailer offering a range of products, predominantly fashion and homewares, with a focus on underserved customer groups. Under the terms of the agreement ArrowXL will deliver nearly 2000 items of homeware, furniture and electrical goods per week, to homes across the UK.

Customers will benefit from the AXL diary booking system which allows them to choose a delivery date that fits their schedule.

They will be kept informed with personalised communication, including emails, SMS updates and live tracking, providing them with real-time order status.

John Cusick, Head of Distribution at N Brown Group commented: “We are delighted to renew our contract with ArrowXL for another five years. ArrowXL has been pivotal in delivering exceptional customer service for our brands, including JD Williams, Fashion World, and Ambrose Wilson. Their expert home delivery and collection services enhance our customer experience by ensuring our products arrive on time and in perfect condition. “As we continue to offer everything needed for the home, ArrowXL’s reliable and efficient solutions remain an integral part of our logistics strategy."

Kelly Evans, Head of Clients at ArrowXL added: "Our proven expertise in home delivery, operational excellence, and dedication to outstanding customer service perfectly align us with N Brown Group. We are ideally suited to support and enhance their customer experience as we move forward together.”