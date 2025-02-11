National Building & Construction Awards 2025: Businesses paving the way to success

The highly anticipated National Building & Construction Awards 2025 are set to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals across the UK’s building and construction industry.

With innovation, sustainability, and excellence at the forefront, these prestigious awards will showcase the very best in the sector.

Taking place later in the year at Leonardo Royal Hotel, London Tower Bridge, the awards will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries to honour those who have demonstrated remarkable contributions in their field. From pioneering new construction technologies to championing sustainability and driving forward industry best practices, the event promises to highlight those shaping the future of the built environment.

The awards are open to businesses of all sizes. An esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts and thought leaders, will meticulously assess each entry to ensure that only the most deserving are recognised.

Entries are now open, and businesses are encouraged to submit their nominations As soon as possible. Shortlisted candidates will be announced in July, leading up to an exciting awards ceremony filled with networking opportunities, industry insights, and celebrations.

For more information on categories, entry guidelines, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket sales, please visit www.nbcawards.co.uk

