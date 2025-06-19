National listing for The Happy Pear’s chilled and ambient plant-based products

The Happy Pear Granola

Irish plant-based power duo, Dave and Steve Flynn aka The Happy Pear, have been championing the benefits of embracing a healthier diet rich in vegetables for over 20 years. Now the brand is extending its UK reach of the eponymous range of high-quality products following a new listing with Ocado.

Ocado, cited as the best supermarket for online shopping according to Which?, will be the first UK retailer to stock both chilled and ambient products from The Happy Pear.

Available from mid-June, consumers across the nation will now have access to the brand’s award-winning pesto, hummus, tapenade, Dip & Snack pots and granola.

Remaining true to The Happy Pear’s ethos to Eat Well, Feel Good, Live Better, the portfolio delivers a collection of dips, super snacks and cereals carefully created to deliver a flavoursome and nutritious whole food eating experience, including a fibre boost to the diet, at a time when low fibre intake remains a major issue amongst the UK population.

Dave & Steve Flynn

The complete range available via Ocado comprises:

The Happy Pear Lovely Basil Pesto 135g The Happy Pear Sundried Tomato Pesto 135g The Happy Pear Spicy Red Pepper Pesto 135g The Happy Pear Black Olive Tapenade 135g The Happy Pear Happy Hummus 150g The Happy Pear Reduced Fat Hummus 150g The Happy Pear Sweet Beet Hummus 150g The Happy Pear Red Pepper Hummus 150g The Happy Pear Dip & Snack Happy Hummus 100g The Happy Pear Dip & Snack Red Pepper Hummus 100g The Happy Pear Cool Jim's Granola 400g The Happy Pear Steve's Dreamy Granola 350g The Happy Pear Dave's Cocoa Granola 350g

The launch into Ocado will be supported by a range of marketing initiatives including a widespread media relations campaign, speaker platforms, sampling and demos at key food and drink events including The Good Food Show, the Feel Good Festival at Hampton Court and CarFest, in addition to posting of regular content across the brand’s social media channels which represents an audience of nearly 2m.

The rollout comes hot on the heels of the success of The Happy Pear’s latest cookbook: The Happy Pear 20, which showcases reimagined classic dishes as well as iconic favourites, whilst also featuring stories and lessons learned during the twins’ 20 years in the food industry.

The Happy Pear Pesto, Hummus and Dip & Snack

Commenting on the launch, Director Darragh Flynn says, “The Happy Pear’s food products enjoy widespread distribution in Ireland and we are keen to respond to the demand from UK consumers - many of whom follow The Happy Pear on their social channels or are members of the successful recipe club - for easy access to the portfolio. We want to bring joyful, healthy eating to a wider audience and to progress the brand’s “food revolution” journey by encouraging more people to embrace better eating habits by seeking out nourishing, healthy whole foods. Our chilled dips and snacks are ideally placed to capitalise on the upcoming summer picnic / barbecue season, combining excellent taste performance with convenience and highly credible clean eating and whole food credentials.”

The Happy Pear chilled range is suitable for vegan and gluten free diets. For more information visit: thehappypear.ie/