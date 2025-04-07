Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nationwide has confirmed the date millions of its members will receive a £50 bonus payment as part of its latest customer reward initiative.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building society announced that the payment, dubbed "The Big Nationwide Thank You", will land in qualifying members’ bank accounts on April 30.

The one-off bonus is being issued to 12 million eligible customers, amounting to a total payout of over £600 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nationwide spokesperson said the payment is “a thank you” to members and follows its £2.8 billion acquisition of Virgin Money UK in October 2024, which boosted the society’s financial position by £2.3 billion.

To qualify, members must have held a current account, savings account, or mortgage with Nationwide as of 30 September 2024, and must either have had a payment in or out of their account, or held a balance of at least £100.

Nationwide is the UK’s second largest mortgage lender (image: PA) | PA

This bonus follows a previous round of £100 payments made to around 4 million eligible members in 2023 and 2024.

Nationwide’s acquisition of Virgin Money made it the UK’s second-largest provider of mortgages and savings accounts. As part of the deal, the building society also paused plans to close Virgin Money branches, pledging not to leave any town or city with a branch before 2028.

Nationwide says the Virgin Money deal will deliver long-term benefits to customers. At the time of the buyout, CEO Debbie Crosbie said: “The benefits would go towards improvements for customers.”