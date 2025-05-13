Millions of Nationwide Building Society customers are set to receive a £50 payment this week.

If you're receiving the payment by cheque, it should arrive by Wednesday, May 14, according to Nationwide. These cheques must be cashed by January 1, 2026, or the funds will be forfeited.

For those getting the money directly into their account, payments were scheduled to be completed by April 30. If you haven’t seen it yet, and you’re expecting a direct deposit, check the relevant Nationwide account you hold.

Nationwide also confirmed that the cheque can be paid into another current account “as long as the account is in your name.”

How qualify for the £50 payment

You must have been a Nationwide member on September 30, 2024.

You must still be a customer at the time the payment is issued.

If you have a current account, instant access savings, or limited access savings account, the £50 was paid directly into one of those accounts.

If you’re a mortgage customer and do not have a qualifying savings account, the payment would have been made to the account used for your mortgage direct debit — also by April 30.

If none of the above apply, you’ll receive a cheque in the post.