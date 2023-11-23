NatWest & RBS to close 19 bank branches - full list of affected branches including London & Glasgow
This is the full list of the branches affected by the latest closure announcement by NatWest Group.
NatWest Group is set to close a further 19 branches across England, Wales and Scotland in the latest wave of bank closures that have seen hundreds of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.
The business said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year. NatWest said the latest series of closure comes as the average number of transactions made fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, as more customers turn to online banking.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This comes after 578 announced branch closures across the UK this year, with Barclays leading with 185 site closures in 2023, followed by 112 Lloyds branch closures and 72 Halifax sites closing their doors.
Below is the list of the affected NatWest branches and the date of their closure:
- London, Chiswick High Road - February 20
- Redcar, High Street East - February 20
- Bradford, New Line - February 21
- Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21
- Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22
- Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22
- Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27
- London, Station Parade - February 27
- Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28
- Wednesfield, High Street - February 28
- Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29
- Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29
- Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5
- Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5
- London, Piccadilly - March 6
- Rochester, High Street - March 6
- Dudley, Castle Street - March 7
- Maldon, High Street - March 7
The RBS branch set for closure:
- Glasgow, Sauchiehall Street - November 19
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.