NatWest Group is set to close a further 19 branches across England, Wales and Scotland in the latest wave of bank closures that have seen hundreds of branches close their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.

The business said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year. NatWest said the latest series of closure comes as the average number of transactions made fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, as more customers turn to online banking.