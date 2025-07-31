Nearly one third of retail workers have experienced burnout in the last six months, PPL PRS survey finds

Retail burnout survey by PPL PRS

PPL PRS research reveals that 100% of workers have experienced it during their career. A further two-fifths (21%) have experienced burnout in the last year alone. Heavy workloads, long working hours and unrealistic expectations are the top three causes of work-related burnout in the industry. Workers report an inability to relax and sleep as well as anxiety as some of the common ways that burnout symptoms present themselves. Music is the top coping mechanism when dealing with burnout, with more than a third (38%) favouring this method.

Work-related burnout among retail workers is at ‘crisis point’ as nearly a third (30%) of employees in the sector have experienced it in the last six months, a new survey by music licensing company PPL PRS has found.

The survey* of over 750 retail workers in the UK found that the entire industry (100%) has experienced burnout at some point in their job role.

The research also revealed the main contributors to burnout at work: heavy workloads (53%), long working hours (45%) and unrealistic expectations (36%).

Workers surveyed said that burnout impacted their work life with feelings of frustration (50%), feeling unproductive (47%) and feeling undervalued (41%).

Burnout also impacted their personal lives, as more than half (52%) reported anxiety and an inability to relax (51%), while two-fifths (41% reported trouble sleeping as a result.

The survey from PPL PRS also revealed the methods that retail workers turn to when experiencing burnout. Music was cited as the number one choice by over a third (38%). Other methods include spending time with friends and family (28%) and prioritising rest (27%).

Donna Gutteridge, Culture & Service Lead at Oliver Bonas, says:

“Whilst retail can be a rewarding industry to work in, it can also be a challenging one. With long hours on your feet, dealing with customers and targets to hit, burnout can soon creep in.

“It’s important for retail workers to take a real break – not just five minutes to eat a quick sandwich – so you can recharge properly. If you’re always on-the-go, you’ll end up feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

“The fact that 38% of retail workers turn to music to cope with burnout is unsurprising. Hearing your favourite song playing in store is such a mood boost and, in general, creates a fun, relaxing atmosphere to work in.

“Ultimately, the key is catching burnout early and creating an environment where team members feel safe and supported enough to say 'I'm struggling'.

Marianne Rizkallah, music therapist for PPL PRS, explains why music can help alleviate a sense of stress or burnout in the workplace.

She says, “It’s no secret that music is the key to helping many of us unlock our productivity and feel more focused. It can also help us when we’re feeling unmotivated, stuck, or stressed.

“In the workplace, we don’t often consider the soundtrack we have and will usually be so focused on tasks that music blends into the background. Yet considering how music can leave us feeling positive, less stressed and happier, it’s no wonder that the music we hear at work should also be doing that too.

“A silent office can seem intimidating, making it harder for people to speak up or to ask for help. Yet equally working with a booming soundtrack can be distracting and hard for concentration, so it’s important to find a happy medium. This might involve letting employees take turns in what is played or agreeing on a calm playlist that makes the workplace a productive place to be.”

Leadership coach Debbie Green, explains how employers can keep burnout in the workplace in check as she says: “Staff that are burnt out, stressed out or anxious at work aren’t going to be producing their best, and this can have a huge impact on business as well as the rest of the staff.

“As an employer, it’s important to lead by example and to set boundaries for your staff with a clear work/life balance. This is particularly useful for younger employees who might be keen to show their best side and not realise the impact of staying late or doing more than their hours.

“It’s also important to consider how important praise can be and ensure that good work is seen to be rewarded. Regularly acknowledging hard work, great results, or even just brilliant moments when a team has worked together and supported each other can make it clear that work is a positive place to be.”