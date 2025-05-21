Neigh-ture calls: Meet Duckie, the horsebox turned campervan

Road trips just became a little more luxe, as Camplify UK unveils its latest listing: Duckie, a horsebox-cum-campervan, now available for hire.

Far from an ordinary ride, the new listing offers adventure-seekers the opportunity to embrace the outdoors in complete luxury, with a unique camper that’s full of character.

Based in Dunkeld, Scotland, Duckie has been completely transformed into a glamping paradise that effortlessly blends the necessities of life on the road with a host of modern luxuries. The extensive refurb saw the installation of a hot waterfall shower, gas hob and oven, and a hidden TV that magically emerges from a sideboard.

Perfect for couples, the van has been decorated in a neutral tone inside and out. As the day winds down, its surprise balcony will be the perfect spot to take in the scenery, before its double bed – kitted out with a comfy memory foam mattress – beckons in a good night’s sleep.

The interior of Duckie.

Duckie is available for hire through Camplify UK, one of the largest and most-trusted campervan and motorhome sharing communities globally. Sleeping two and pet friendly, she is available from £100* (£50.00pp) per day. With pick up from Dunkeld in Scotland, guests can take advantage of easy access to some of the country’s most iconic driving routes including the North Coast 500 and Heart 200.

For more information and to book, visit the website.