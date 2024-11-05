New app to enhance model management in Autodesk Navisworks

Pentagon Solutions has unveiled a groundbreaking solution for professionals handling multi-trade federated models in Autodesk Navisworks.

The new application, Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints, specifically addresses a prevalent issue: the management of surplus viewpoints that accumulate over time, negatively impacting model performance.

In standard workflows, the manual removal of these viewpoints can be a laborious process, particularly with large and intricate federated models. With Pentagon's innovative tool, users can swiftly resolve this problem through a straightforward one-click function that instantly eliminates all redundant viewpoints and their corresponding folders. This complimentary app, developed by Pentagon’s dedicated team, is designed to enhance model efficiency while saving users precious time.

Tackling a Common Challenge

Federated models play a critical role in facilitating collaboration across various trades within the construction, engineering, and infrastructure sectors. However, as these models grow, they often become cluttered with unnecessary viewpoints, leading to sluggish performance and heightened user frustration. The manual task of clearing these superfluous viewpoints is not only tedious but must be repeated for each federation—an activity that can hinder project timelines.

Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints simplifies this challenge by automating the entire process. Users can now effortlessly clear all viewpoints and their associated folders within seconds, leading to a more streamlined workflow and improved project management efficiency.

Key Advantages of Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints

Effortlessly removes all viewpoints and folders without requiring manual intervention. Optimised performance: By eliminating excess data, the application enhances the speed and functionality of federated models.

The automation feature allows project teams to dedicate more time to critical tasks rather than routine model maintenance. In-house development: The tool was expertly crafted by Pentagon’s development team, ensuring it caters specifically to Autodesk Navisworks users for an integrated experience.

Easy-to-Use Functionality

The Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints app is designed with user-friendliness in mind. After launching Autodesk Navisworks and loading your model, simply click on the Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints icon in the toolbar. The app will then instantly clear all unnecessary viewpoints and their associated folders. Once the process is complete, a confirmation message will appear, indicating the number of viewpoints and folders that have been successfully removed.

Watch Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHJ9swgQszY

Boosting Workflow Efficiency in the Industry

By offering an automated approach to a widespread challenge, Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints enables businesses to enhance their project workflows significantly. With its intuitive one-click operation, users can streamline model management, ensuring optimal performance of their federated models. Moreover, the app’s complimentary availability underscores Pentagon's dedication to delivering exceptional value to its clients in the construction and engineering fields.

For professionals looking to refine their Autodesk Navisworks experience and remove unnecessary model clutter, Pentagon Remove All Viewpoints presents an effective and efficient solution.

Download it for free here: https://apps.autodesk.com/NAVIS/en/Detail/Index?id=3996239264951678119&appLang=en&os=Win64