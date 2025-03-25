New book Data Means Business outlines the Role of Diversity in Data and AI

A successful data strategy is vital for organisations

Launched today, Data Means Business is the updated second edition of their bestselling book from data strategy experts Jason Foster and Barry Green.

In an increasingly digital business landscape, many leaders are aware of the benefits a successful data strategy could bring to their organisations, yet too many continue to fall into the trap of embarking on projects simply because they’ve heard ‘data is the new oil’ or have a fear of missing out.

In this book, Jason and Barry uncover what we mean by data and the importance of diversity in data and AI in building a successful data strategy for businesses. With key explorations in the six pillars of data strategy, Data Means Business explores the processes all businesses must follow to build a data strategy that is beneficial.

The book also explains the role of a modern CDO in the current digital landscape and how to secure stakeholder buy-in with strong data strategies.

Jason Foster is a best-in-class data strategist who has helped hundreds of organisations to activate their data and technology to drive change. He is host of the ‘Hub and Spoken’ podcast, Founder and CEO at Cynozure and has been recognised as one of the most influential people in data.

Barry Green is a future thinking transformation leader who is passionate about using data, AI and technology to drive digital efficiencies in both our business and personal lives. He has undertaken a number of CDO roles with a strong belief that resilience, cognitive diversity and people are the keys to successful change and transformation.