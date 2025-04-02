New book “Financial Leadership Fundamentals” reveals how to succeed as a CFO in a startup or scaleup

A man in a suit sitting at a desk smiling and shaking someone's hand.

The startup and scaleup world offers an exciting, chaotic, fast-paced environment: bursting with potential and innovation yet coupled with a unique set of challenges. This is especially true for CFOs who often face a wide range of responsibilities, expected to drive constant reinvention and cover significant breadth from invoicing and fundraising, to legal, and HR. Therefore, in her new book “Financial Leadership Fundamentals” Randall empowers startup and scaleup CFOs with both the practical and mindset tools needed to take ownership of their influential role in this dynamic sector.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The startup and scaleup world is an exciting one; bursting with potential and innovation yet coupled with a unique set of challenges. Many of these pain points are felt acutely by the CFO. Often part of a very small team, or sometimes the only member of the finance function, CFOs are expected to drive constant reinvention and cover significant breadth from invoicing and fundraising, to legal, HR, and facilities. With such wide-ranging responsibilities in a chaotic, fast-paced environment, conventional financial training alone is unlikely to prepare future-fit leaders.

Empowering startup and scaleup CFOs with both the practical and mindset tools needed to take ownership of their influential role, Financial Leadership Fundamentals by Alysha Randall is a blueprint for success in the finance function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With almost 20 years of experience working as a finance leader with startups and scaleups, most notably with LoveFilm and Funding Circle, Randall has witnessed firsthand the distinct opportunities and obstacles faced by CFOs in this space. This unique experience fuels the author’s comprehensive courses and training programmes for new and aspiring finance leaders, and has now been distilled into Financial Leadership Fundamentals.

The book is divided into five accessible parts, each covering a crucial step in Randall’s Financial Leadership Fundamentals Framework. By building these solid foundations, CFOs are poised to deliver operational excellence and strategic value. Keenly recognising the importance of visibility, communication, and relationships, within the first part of the book Randall discusses the necessity of “Leadership and Mindset”. This area is often neglected by technically-minded CFOs, but should be the first port-of-call as knowing how to demonstrate impact organisation-wide is a key differentiator between manager and CFO. Parts two and three delve into “Keeping the Lights On” and “Monitoring and Reporting”, detailing essential finance capabilities such as internal audits, managing risk, cash, and consistent reporting. Parts four and five discuss “Adding Value” and “Strategy”, helping readers to consider their role alongside the founder in setting and supporting the business strategy through business partnering, fundraising, and team development.

With each stepping stone, readers fine-tune their understanding of what it means to be a CFO in a high-growth business and how to assume this role with confidence. In addition to immediately actionable tips, readers can relate to the examples weaved in from Randall’s own successes and missteps, leaving them feeling reassured and motivated to take these lessons into their own organisations.

The significant leap from management to leadership cannot be underestimated. When this is compounded by a sector where what may have worked one week is completely out of date the next, it is not easy to keep up. Financial Leadership Fundamentals is the ultimate guide for CFOs seeking a tried-and-tested path through the noise. Whether an aspiring CFO, someone newly promoted, or a seasoned director transitioning into the startup and scaleup space, Randall presents a clear roadmap for evolving into an assured, resilient finance leader equipped to navigate rapid business growth.

Financial Leadership Fundamentals by Alysha Randall is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from 2 April 2025.