New book “Leads Machine” reveals how to generate consistent sales and scale service businesses

In today’s fast-paced and fiercely competitive online marketplace, service businesses face a critical challenge: standing out as the go-to choice in their industry.

Many struggle with wasted time and money on marketing efforts that fail to deliver results, leaving them frustrated and stagnant. This is the crux of award-winning AI-driven marketing expert Francis Rodino’s new book, Leads Machine, offering a powerful antidote to wasted ad spend, slow and inefficient sales, and the trap of ineffective marketing. The book provides a clear roadmap to cut through the noise, attract high-quality leads, and maximise ROI with proven strategies and smart automation tools.

Distilling more than two decades of global digital marketing experience with brands such as NatWest, PlayStation, Disney, and the Olympics, Leads Machine centres around Rodino’s revolutionary RED Method. The immediately actionable, end-to-end process combining marketing, psychology, and technology includes three critical business levers - Roadmap, Engine, and Drive - and nine key accelerators. Founders who implement the RED method see standout visibility, greater control, and predictable sales - the ultimate combination for supercharged growth.

Before delving into each of these levers and accelerators in turn, Rodino keenly reminds readers of the importance of the right mindset. With ground-breaking technology fundamentally changing the marketplace, some founders remain fearful or sceptical about implementing this into their business. Some struggle to delegate lead generation activities when they personally have been the driving force to date, or continue believing the myth that digital advertising doesn’t work for service businesses. Leads Machine helps readers break through these barriers, instilling a positive mindset and getting them up to speed on the massive opportunities this technology-driven landscape offers open-minded founders.

In the subsequent chapters, Rodino dives into the nine accelerators; Market, Message, Map, Capture, Cultivate, Convert, Reach, Resell, and Refine. Throughout, Rodino offers paradigm-shifting marketing tools, relatable examples, and practical takeaways on topics such as defining your ideal customer, crafting messaging that gets your target market to stop what they’re doing and pay attention, lead capturing and cultivation, maximising your results from paid ads, reselling, and optimising your metrics. All of these are critical components of the “Leads Machine”.

Readers are left with a clear path to intimately understanding their market, nurturing new and existing customers, and applying the latest digital marketing know-how, removing the uncertainty from lead generation and increasing scalability.

With fierce competition in a fast-paced business climate, simply participating is no longer an option. Complacency is a dangerous trap. Leads Machine is the ideal read for any established business owner seeking to reclaim valuable time and energy today and future-proof their business for tomorrow by building automated, predictable lead generation funnels delivering both quality and quantity.

Leads Machine by Francis Rodino is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from 12th February 2025.