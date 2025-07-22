New CEO for LeadersINC

Joanna Knight

Joanna Knight is appointed CEO of LeadersINC, the group holding company of Property Academy.

Following 20 years developing Moneypenny into a leading international business employing over 1,000 people, Joanna will similarly lead LeadersINC forward.

Peter Knight remains with the business as Creative Director, with responsibility for expanding the products and services, and continuing to work closely with Property Academy members helping them to fulfil their potential.

Peter Knight comments: “Jo has been a member of Property Academy for 15 years and knows from her own experience just how valuable membership is.

“Our focus will continue to be in property, although in time we will expand our offering to other sectors, and Jo’s experience, as well as her achievements, will stand us in great stead to realise our own ambitions as well as those of our members.”

Joanna Knight comments: “My membership of Property Academy has been a key part in my own personal development - quite frankly, I wouldn’t have achieved so much without it.

“Now I’m very excited to take the reins of LeadersINC, to firstly enhance and expand our Property Academy business, and then to take the same model into other sectors.”