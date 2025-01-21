New customer support platform boosts service levels at Thinventory

Thinventory has 45,000 smart lockers across more than 1,500 sites throughout the UK

A new customer support platform launched by Thinventory last year is helping the leading technology and supply chain management company to improve service levels.

Thinventory has 45,000 smart lockers across more than 1,500 sites throughout the UK that enable businesses and their field engineers to securely collect and return equipment and parts at places of maximum convenience near their points of service.

Last spring, the business launched a new ‘Thinventory Community’ self-service online portal. Developed in-house, it is a one-stop shop for customer support needs.

The platform now has more than 400 users, with over 110 customers having signed up to it.

Advanced product tracking ensures that 99.7% of deliveries are made on time

Lara Bullard, Head of Customer Support, said: “With 1,500 tickets raised via the platform every month, Thinventory Community is fast becoming customers’ preferred approach to accessing support from the business.

“Through Thinventory Community, customers now have the ability to submit and easily track their support requests. Giving the customer full transparency, this leads to efficient communication, enabling improved support service levels.

“Users are reporting improved service levels, clearer communication, fewer escalations and greater management visibility. The portal is enabling businesses to access support and resolve issues faster and more easily than ever before.”

Jon Magson, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are constantly investing in new technology and enhancing our services to ensure we offer best-in-class customer support, and we are very pleased with these results.

“This platform reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to exceeding customer expectations.”

Operating in 31 countries, Thinventory delivers 30 million items per year, with 99.7% of deliveries made on time. Thinventory works with leading brands to support vital infrastructure including hospitals, telecoms, utilities and data centres.

Inventory management systems ensure Thinventory customers can securely deliver to smart lockers, reducing the distance engineers need to travel to pick up and return items.

With its head office in Slough, Thinventory has distribution centres in Bristol, Coventry, Doncaster, Glasgow, Huntingdon, London, Milton Keynes, Solihull and Warrington.

In 2023 the company acquired Pelipod from BT Group, which added 5,000 lockers to its nationwide estate of secure smart delivery storage and collection points.