New ‘Discover Crewe’ brand launches to put Crewe businesses back on the map

Graham Saunders, Chair of Crewe BID and Director of South Cheshire Glass, with fellow BID Board Member Rowenna Buckley from Hibberts Solicitors, one of the many businesses backing the BID

A new brand has launched in Crewe as part of the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) commitment to creating a stronger, more joined-up narrative for the area.

Discover Crewe will lead this work by positioning the town as a destination for consumers and visitors highlighting its retail, hospitality, green spaces, events and heritage, while supporting the business community’s wider efforts to improve the area for businesses, residents and visitors.

Established in April 2024, the BID covers three key zones - the town centre, Nantwich Road and Grand Junction Retail Park - and Discover Crewe will act as its new public-facing identity. The brand will champion these core areas as places to visit, enjoy and invest in, while also reflecting the wider culture and character of the town.

Although the focus remains within the BID boundaries, the content will naturally include surrounding assets that support Crewe’s overall offer, such as Queen’s Park and other nearby attractions.

Graham Saunders of Crewe based home improvements firm South Cheshire Glass and Chair of Crewe BID said: "This is a significant moment for Crewe. The BID has laid important foundations over the past year, and now we have a platform to take that further - one clear identity that speaks for the town and supports the work that’s underway.

“There’s a lot of pride in Crewe and a lot of potential too. Discover Crewe gives us the opportunity to show that in a more visible way.”

As the BID’s public-facing platform, Discover Crewe will help raise the profile of the area by sharing regular stories, guides and features, encouraging people to explore what’s here and take a fresh look at Crewe. It is designed to bring residents, businesses and visitors into a more connected and confident conversation about the town’s future.

The brand launches with an open invitation to reconnect with the town. The campaign’s first message, “Say hello to Crewe”, sets the tone for what’s to come, with local stories, places and people at its heart. The new website ( discovercrewe.co.uk) will act as a central hub for guides, business listings, event news and fresh content celebrating Crewe's character and community.

Crewe’s identity began to change in the late 1830s with the arrival of the Grand Junction Railway. What followed was rapid growth driven by engineering, innovation and industry - eventually establishing the town as one of the country’s key railway and manufacturing hubs.

Graham added: “Today, Discover Crewe builds on that legacy by shining a light on the people, businesses and places shaping the town’s next chapter. At its core, the brand exists to put BID members front and centre by helping them be seen, supported and celebrated as part of a shared vision for the area.

“We know Crewe is changing and the BID is here to help shape that change in a positive way. This brand is part of that process. It’s a tool for the whole town to use, and one that we hope will give local people and businesses something they feel proud to be part of.”

Discover Crewe is now live on Instagram and Facebook at @discovercrewe, with regular updates available at discovercrewe.co.uk.