New driver training modules from E-Training World support the EV transition

With electric vehicles taking an increasing share of the fleet vehicle parc, multi-award-winning online driver profiling and e-driver training provider E-Training World has launched new training modules to equip drivers of electric cars and vans with the skills they need for safer driving.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), battery electric vehicles accounted for 19.4% of new car registrations in 2025 and 8.3% of light commercial vehicle registrations (YTD, March 2025 published data). As the SMMT reported in January 2025, fleets are driving the increase in EV registrations, focused on reducing operating costs and emissions.

Electric vehicles have many similarities to internal combustion engine vehicles. But when handing a driver with keys to an electric vehicle for the first time, it is essential to train them in the differences, so that they understand how to drive their new vehicle safely.

“EVs can accelerate very rapidly, which can be useful for overtaking, but can also lead to dangerous driving,” Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World, comments. “EVs are also fundamentally different when it comes to braking. Regenerative braking is unique to EVs and enables the vehicle's kinetic energy to be converted back to electrical energy during braking, deceleration or downhill running.

“The most efficient and safest way to drive any vehicle is to maintain as constant a speed as possible, to minimise the need to keep touching the brake. This is particularly true with EVs. The more drivers can maintain their speed, the better range the battery will give. Drivers need to look far ahead, anticipate hazards and make slow adjustments to reduce their speed. The same driving characteristics that make an electric vehicle's charge last longer are the same that make drivers safer, which makes it a classic 'win-win' situation.”

The training modules also highlight some of the factors that affect battery usage and the steps drivers can take to maximise range, as well as what to do if a vehicle breaks down.

“It’s not possible to tow an EV like you would with a petrol or diesel vehicle,” Jonathan continues. “This is because the drivetrain of an electric vehicle is almost always connected to the wheels. If an electric vehicle is towed with the wheels on the ground, the turning of the wheels will cause the electric motor to spin, and this would lead to serious damage to the vehicle.

“Range anxiety and charging stops are two of the biggest concerns for EV drivers. However, drivers should always take breaks on longer journeys anyway. Charging stops can enable drivers to make calls, catch up on emails or do some work and overcome fatigue behind the wheel.”

Two training modules are available, tailored to EV cars and EV vans. Both versions featured high definition video footage and are fully mobile-ready, providing maximum flexibility.

E-Training World is a two-time winner of the Business Car Techies ‘Best Risk Management' Award and a company that pioneered online driver profiling and training. As well as serving some of the largest fleet operators in the UK, they provide branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector. These include insurance companies, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, driver training businesses, vehicle rental specialists and other fleet sector suppliers.