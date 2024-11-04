New heads for 125-year-old British Brand Duckhams Oils

Duckhams, the original British motor oil since 1899, is pleased to welcome two new appointments to its Strategic Leadership Team.

Graham Lane has joined the business as Head of Commercial. With twenty-five years of experience in the lubricants industry, Graham has worked in marketing and commercial roles for Comma Oil and Moove Europe. He has led Business Intelligence and CRM projects, developing and managing systems, tools and KPIs to achieve international growth objectives. Most recently, he was Business Intelligence & Sales Support Manager at Moove Europe, managing sales support activities and delivering business intelligence across all revenue lines.

Shweta Singh has been appointed Head Of Human Resources. With over 13 years of experience in strategic leadership, organisational development, and talent management, Shweta has a proven track record of aligning HR strategies with business goals, fostering strong employee relations, and executing effective change management. She has worked as HR Manager at Gulf Petrochem, ASPAM Indian International School and MAG Lubricants.

Duckhams' 125th anniversary this year has provided a fantastic platform to celebrate everything the company has achieved in 125 years of winning with drivers, workshops and distributors. During the year, Duckhams has strengthened its senior leadership team by welcoming new CEO Mike Bewsey, Head of Marketing Rajat Moitra, Head of Technical and Procurement Chris Clarkson, and new Head of Sales in EAME Henrik Hansen.

"I am delighted to welcome Graham and Shweta to our expanding global team," Mike Bewsey, CEO of Duckhams, said.

Graham has a wealth of experience, having worked in Customer Services, Commercial and Product Marketing roles before specialising in Financial Planning and Analysis. I look forward to his support for our Go To Market Strategy as Duckhams continues our global expansion.

I am confident Shweta will provide boundless support in managing our greatest asset, our people, as we grow our business. Her expertise in HR practices has driven innovation and enhanced organisational effectiveness. She is a strong communicator and collaborative leader dedicated to creating a positive and thriving workplace culture."

Duckhams has a long history dating back to 1899 when Alexander Duckham established his own oil company. His entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for developing revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in twenty-seven countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.