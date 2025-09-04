New Homes Accelerator Scheme clears path for 100,000 UK Homes

the New Homes Accelerator has cleared the way for almost 100,000 homes

A new government programme called the New Homes Accelerator is helping to speed up housing projects across England.

In its first year, the New Homes Accelerator has cleared the way for almost 100,000 homes that were stuck in planning or moving too slowly. This is a major step forward in tackling the housing crisis and helping people get on the property ladder.

How the New Home Accelerator works

The Accelerator brings in experts and extra help for local councils. It offers more planning support and removes obstacles that often delay building.

This has already helped 36,000 homes that were under construction but behind schedule. It also pushed ahead planning for a further 63,000 homes by working closely with councils and other government bodies. This is part of the Government’s continued pledge to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Where it’s making a difference

The scheme is now focusing on six new large sites that need extra attention. These sites include Comeytrowe in Somerset, Wisley Airfield in Guildford, North Leigh Park in Wigan, Hampden Fields in Aylesbury, Billet Road in London’s Redbridge borough, and High Road West in Haringey, London.

Together, these sites are expected to deliver over 12,000 new homes, with at least 25 % of them being affordable.

How the sites are progressing

At Wisley Airfield in Guildford, the Accelerator helped get the infrastructure underway quickly. Work has already started on three new neighbourhoods there, which will have a total of 1,730 homes. Around 40 % of these will be affordable. The development will also include shops, sports facilities, a school, and a large public park.

Another project, Worcestershire Parkway, is already making headway with 4,500 homes being unlocked thanks to coordinated efforts between Homes England, the local council, and housebuilders.

The bigger picture in the housing crisis

This effort is part of the government’s broader plan to build 1.5 million homes during this Parliament. The New Homes Accelerator complements other reforms like updates to national planning rules, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and a £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said the government is breaking down barriers that have held back housebuilding for too long. She explained that the Accelerator is helping to turn the tide on the housing crisis by speeding up delivery and supporting local communities.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also welcomed the scheme, saying he is pleased the government is working with London boroughs to unblock housebuilding. He said he looks forward to working with ministers to speed up delivery of new homes and build a fairer London for everyone.

Looking ahead

With nearly 100,000 homes gaining momentum and more on the way at new priority sites, the New Homes Accelerator is proving its value. By cutting through red tape and getting projects moving, it supports economic growth and gives working families a better path to home ownership. As part of a larger push to build 1.5 million homes, this programme shows how targeted action can make a real difference.