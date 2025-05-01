New initiative offers UK small businesses rare opportunity to secure national TV advertising with Channel 4 worth £300,000

Small business, big break competition from Constant Contact, Enterprise Nation and Channel 4

A new competition from Constant Contact and Enterprise Nation in collaboration with Channel 4 is set to offer UK small business brands an opportunity to win a professionally produced broadcast TV advert on Channel 4 and expert marketing support — a package worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative will shine a light on the UK’s brilliant small business community, opening up an opportunity for three successful brands to tell their story to millions of potential customers on TV - connecting them to a proven marketing channel that can help small businesses scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erika Robinson, UK General Manager of Constant Contact, said: “Constant Contact provides the marketing tools and support that small businesses need to excel and grow.

“Small Business, Big Break will deliver a life-changing boost to some of the UK's most exciting businesses, catapulting their brand into the homes of millions of consumers with comprehensive marketing support and professional advertising that might otherwise be out of reach.”

How Small Business, Big Break works

To enter, small businesses need to complete a short application explaining their business and why they deserve a chance to be on TV. Applications close on May 15.

A panel of judges from Constant Contact and Enterprise Nation will review applications, upon which finalists will be invited to pitch their business for a chance to win the main prize. The top three winners will receive:

A bespoke TV advert developed by a leading creative agency

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strategic support from a team of experts to define and target their ideal audience

A share of £300,000 in Channel 4 advertising airtime

In addition, ten finalists will benefit from a package of business-building support, including:

A 12- month Premium subscription to Constant Contact’s full suite of digital marketing tools

Small business mentorship and expertise from industry leaders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £2,000 grant, to be used on any marketing activity to support ambitions for growth

Access to a marketing consultant, worth £500

Finalists that get through to the second stage will still qualify for a £2,000 grant, to be used on any marketing activity that supports their business’ growth, 12 months of Constant Contact Premium and access to a marketing consultant valued at £500.

“Supporting small businesses is a key part of our mission at Constant Contact,” said Robinson. “We’re excited to see the innovation and growth that small businesses can achieve, given the spotlight and airtime that this prize will offer.”

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of small business support platform and membership community Enterprise Nation, said: “Finding new customers is fundamental for any business that wants to succeed and grow. But cutting through the infinite noise and telling the story of your brand is now harder than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to team up with Constant Contact and Channel 4 to give winning businesses a unique opportunity to do exactly that through a traditional advertising medium that has stood the test of time and is still one of the most effective ways to expand awareness of your product or service.

“We can’t wait to see their names up in lights on our TV screens in the coming months.”

Nick Archer, Client & Business Development Leader, Channel 4 Sales, said: “Television advertising provides SMEs with unparalleled scale and conversion potential. It is a highly trusted platform delivering memorable brand experiences like no other platform, in turn driving significant customer growth. By tapping into TV's mass reach, SMEs can convert a vast, untapped market of non-buyers into loyal consumers."

Businesses can enter here.

Eligibility

To enter, businesses must have been operating for at least 3 months; have a Companies House number or UTR; and employ between 0 and 50 people. Businesses must be based in the UK and have a British bank account.