New mental health framework unveiled by Mindflow charity to save lives in the construction industry

Mindflow

A new mental health support framework aiming to save lives in the construction industry has been launched by the charity, Mindflow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The framework, known as the Mindflow Charter, introduces an actionable and measurable standard for mental health provisions on construction sites.

Companies who register commit to a written mental health and wellbeing policy outlined in ten measurable principles enabling construction and supply chain organisations to take a robust approach to mental health on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindflow is a new charity, founded by Causeway Technologies, committed to addressing the high rates of poor mental health in the construction industry through the influence of football. Its CEO is Trevor Steven, a former England and Everton player and has been Causeway’s mental health ambassador for construction for nearly five years.

Research has found two construction workers take their own lives every working day.

And in a recent survey carried out on sites by Trevor and Causeway, visiting construction sites across the country, collecting more than 1,400 completed surveys from construction workers, more than half of those asked say they have experienced struggles with their mental health.

Trevor said: “With The Mindflow Charter, we’re setting clear standards. We want all construction companies to treat every workers’ mental health with the same seriousness as their physical safety. Because wellbeing isn’t optional — it’s essential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Charter has been supported by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and the former Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Baroness Berger, who believe it could bring about significant improvement. They spoke at its launch event in Liverpool today.

The Mindflow Charter builds on ongoing Mindflow work. The charity brings former football players on to construction sites to raise awareness of mental health issues, start conversations, and funds volunteers to train as mental health first aiders. It’s being delivered through the charity’s ‘Talk Football, Talk Mental Health’ pilot which is taking place in the North West thanks to the support of Christopher Ward, UK’s largest watch brand as part of their 2% for Good initiative.

Mindflow has been working with Persimmon Homes. Karl Wiseman, Deputy Regional Chairman, Persimmon Homes, said: “It’s an innovative approach to a long-term issue within the industry and using football as an ‘in’ is proving a match winning formula on our sites. We have received positive feedback and using football to break the ice has really resonated with our workforce.”