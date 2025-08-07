New online hub helps enforcement industry direct thousands to financial support

Russell Hamblin-Boone, Chief Executive of the Civil Enforcement Association

A new partnership to support those in financial difficulty signposted thousands of people to specialist help within just four months of its launch.

The Civil Enforcement Association (CIVEA), the principal trade body for civil enforcement agencies in England and Wales, has joined forces with the National Support Network to help vulnerable individuals access vital services, from debt advice to mental health and housing support.

Civil enforcement agents work to collect unpaid payments, like council tax, parking fines and child maintenance. Each year they recover around £1 billion in unpaid debts, which helps local authorities deliver essential public services like social care, leisure facilities and refuse collections.

Enforcement agents are now able to direct vulnerable people in debt to a newly-created CIVEA-NSN support hub containing information on helplines, self-help resources and support groups.

Cat Divers, CEO of the National Support Network

More than 5,570 homepage visits and close to 3,500 click throughs to support services were recorded in the first four months of the hub’s launch.

Most (2,859) of the visits related to the hub’s Money section, where people can access information about bills, benefits, debts and general money advice. Hundreds more visited the webpage’s Housing, Family, Mental Health and Work support sections.

Russell Hamblin-Boone, Chief Executive of CIVEA, said: “Our members have embraced this partnership wholeheartedly. It’s not just changing how enforcement is delivered, it’s changing lives. People are finding the help they need quickly, confidentially, and at the point they need it most.

“Since the launch of the hub, the majority of visitors have sought support with money issues, followed by housing, family concerns, and mental health. The success of the hub is not just in its numbers, but in the stories of recovery and resilience it enables every day.”

Cat Divers, CEO of the National Support Network, added: “This collaboration reflects CIVEA’s clear commitment to treating people fairly and helping them navigate hardship with dignity. We’re proud to be part of a model that proves enforcement and empathy can go hand in hand.”

The hub has been praised by the many people in financial hardship it has helped to date and by the many CIVEA members who are recommending it as a vital tool to alleviate all manner of pressing life challenges.

Michael Line, Manging Director of CIVEA member firm JTR Collections, has seen first-hand the positive impact the hub can have on the people who need it most.

A JTR Collections enforcement agent was able to refer a person in debt, who was displaying signs of severe anxiety and hoarding, to the hub instead of proceeding with enforcement action.

The individual went on to receive mental health support and re-engaged with options to pay, including a final payment plan.

“The individual made it clear they appreciated our agent’s human approach,” Michael said. “This encouraged them to finally reach out for support that had been needed for some time.

“By embedding the Support Hub into standard practice, CIVEA members can take a more holistic approach, supporting vulnerable people while still fulfilling enforcement obligations.

“This new service strengthens frontline decision-making, boosts team confidence and demonstrates to clients and communities that enforcement can be done with dignity and care.”